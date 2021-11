PANGAIA is pleased to announce the next step of its material innovation and diversification strategy with the introduction of a new category- PANGAIA Denim. The introduction of PANGAIA Denim not only signals an expansion for the brand beyond its iconic loungewear products, but also re-affirms a continued dedication to finding alternatives to overproduced, resource-intensive materials such as cotton. PANGAIA Denim adds to the brand’s portfolio of material innovations with two new denim fabrics and represents a true embodiment of its material philosophy – “high-tech naturalism” which involves utilizing the abundance of nature augmented by high tech processes and sustainable chemistries to expand the functionality of textiles.

APPAREL ・ 5 DAYS AGO