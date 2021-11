To celebrate the oncoming launch of Call of Duty: Vanguard next week, Warzone is getting a new map that will replace Verdansk in its entirety. This is a breath of fresh air for longtime players, as Caldera is on the same scale as Verdansk, yet offers completely optimised cross-play, cross-progression, and cross-gen support in a new arena of warfare. In fact, Warzone will be called Warzone Pacific for the first season of tie-in content between the battle royale and Vanguard. Not hugely sure how much of a difference that will be, because I’m fairly sure everyone’s still going to just call it Warzone.

