For a limited time, Call of Duty: Warzone will be celebrating The Haunting event throughout October. The event will be all about Halloween, so you can expect to see plenty of scares and horror themes throughout the event. For those jumping into a Call of Duty: Warzone game for the themed event to play Ghosts of Verdansk, you will have to deal with Fear Level. Your Fear Levels will increase over time, and horrible things begin to happen when it reaches 100%. In this guide, we’re going to share with you how your Fear Level works in Call of Duty: Warzone and what it does.

