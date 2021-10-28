CPD! Just get the damn shot!

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was robbed at gunpoint after he thought he was meeting a buyer through Facebook Marketplace, and it was all caught on camera. As CBS 2’s Marissa Parra uncovered, the man was not the only online seller who has been targeted. Mohammed “Fahad” Adil tried to sell his phone online. He got robbed at gunpoint instead. “My family is worried,” Adil said. “They’re getting nervous to go outside our home.” It started on Facebook Marketplace. Adil got interest when he listed his phone. “I’m thinking that, you know, it’s genuine,” he said. Adil thought he did his research – talking to the...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO