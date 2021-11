Local health officials have released plans to vaccinate 5 to 11 year olds in D.C. and Montgomery County once federal officials grant final approval to do so. District and Montgomery County health officials say they expect the vaccines to arrive within one to five days of that vote. They are working to make vaccines available at schools, community vaccination sites, pop-up clinics, pharmacies, pediatrician offices, and other health care facilities. The 5 to 11-year-old age group is one of the last to get the vaccine, which has left them more vulnerable to contracting COVID and transmitting it to others — especially after the school year started in-person.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO