Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. It's mid-October, so I'm planning my holiday outfit. (Naturally.) I'm someone that likes to think ahead when it comes to the holidays, which means that alongside getting my gift shopping done early, I'm also envisioning exactly what I'm going to wear if I happen to attend any holiday gatherings. I don't have any plans yet and I might just end up spending the holidays at home — but even if that's the case, I still like to dress up, and I've planned an outfit (and a cozy backup) that works whether I'm safely seeing friends and family, or opting for a night in with my partner and our cat.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 15 DAYS AGO