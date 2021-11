Researchers around the world have tried many ways, and for many years, to generate neurons in the lab so they could study them better. Neurons-on-demand might also provide a therapeutic option for replacing neurons lost in neurodegenerative conditions, such as Parkinson’s disease. In June 2020, University of California San Diego School of Medicine researchers announced a major step toward that goal: With one dose of a new proto-drug, they were able to turn other cell types directly into neurons, a feat that alleviated all Parkinson’s disease symptoms in a mouse model.

