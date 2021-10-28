CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Movie rundown for the weekend of Oct. 28-31

By CARLOTTA OLSON The Gazette
Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Antlers” — (Drama, R, 99 minutes). A middle school teacher and a sheriff get mixed up with one of her mysterious students and encounter a terrifying legendary ancestral creature. “The French Dispatch” — (Comedy, R, 108 minutes). A movie about a love letter sent to journalists at an outpost...

gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Movies at area theaters for Oct. 22 to 28

A young man must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his people. Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas. RON'S GONE WRONG. (PG for some rude material, thematic elements and language;...
MOVIES
Beach Beacon

New movie releases: Oct. 28, 2021

A number of new movies will be released this week, including the following films opening in theaters or debuting via video on demand on various streaming platforms:. Cast: Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, and Terence Stamp. Director: Edgar Wright. Rated: R. If you could go back in time, would...
MOVIES
Herald & Review

MOVIE REVIEWS, Oct. 28: 'Antlers,' 'Last Night in Soho,’ 'Dune,' ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’

Our heroine in “Antlers” is Julia (Keri Russell), who has returned home to Oregon to live with her brother, Paul (Jesse Plemons), the local sheriff, after the death of their abusive father (a subplot that’s provocatively presented and then abruptly dropped). As a teacher at the local elementary school, she takes a special interest in one of her students, Lucas (Jeremy T. Thomas), a bullied boy who is seemingly suffering from neglect. Lucas writes terrifying fairy tales with accompanying illustrations, depicting the harrowing lives of Big Wolf, Middle Wolf and Little Wolf.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#French#Pg
Herald Tribune

Top 5 movie picks for Sarasota-Bradenton: Oct. 28-Nov. 3

If you're looking to celebrate the Halloween weekend with a horror movie, you have options, with Edgar Wright thriller "Last Night in Soho" and creature tale "Antlers" hitting theaters this week, while the newest "Paranormal Activity" movie heads to streaming service Paramount+. Not interested in getting scared? There are options for you as well, included a star-studded Western and the sequel to an acclaimed arthouse film. Here are this week's highlights.
MOVIES
IndieWire

A Classic Movie Lover’s Guide to Favorite Old Hollywood Films and Gifts

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The glamour of Old Hollywood is timeless, but the holiday season is a great time to purchase one of these classic film-themed gifts. In addition to curating broadcast lineups of the greatest films of all time (from one of the largest film libraries in the world), Turner Classic Movies has also curated a wide variety of gifts for the classic film fan in your...
MOVIES
AFP

'Dune' loses spice but stays atop N.America box office

Sci-fi thriller "Dune" saw its ticket sales drop in its second weekend out but still held its lead in the North American box office, with an estimated take of $15.5 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday. The Warner Bros. version of the classic Frank Herbert opus lost 62 percent from its debut weekend, a sizable drop but less so than suffered by other recent big releases, as many fans opted to take in the visually spectacular Denis Villeneuve film on big Imax screens. Starring Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and Oscar Isaac, "Dune" follows a family in the distant future fighting for survival on a desert planet plagued by monstrous sandworms but also a valuable resource called spice. Globally, the film is nearing $300 million in ticket sales. The Halloween weekend is typically slow for moviegoing, as people opt for costume parties and trick-or-treating, but Universal's well-timed horror flic "Halloween Kills" retained second place, taking in $8.5 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Movies
IndieWire

‘The Exorcist’ and ‘Frankenstein’ Top John Carpenter’s Favorite Halloween Films

Director John Carpenter has directed some of the most iconic horror films of all time. In fact, his 1978 feature “Halloween” is as synonymous with the spooky season as trick or treating. But what movies is Carpenter planning to watch this Halloween? Le Cinema Club, a curated streaming platform that screens one movie a week for free recently saw the Master of Horror send them a list of his five favorite horror films and it’s a rogue’s gallery of some of the best in the genre. The list is comprised of Terence Fisher’s 1959 version of “The Mummy” starring Peter Cushing, William...
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

This Movie Remake Is Better Than the Original

The history of American movies includes film remakes that were much better than their originals, both in terms of box office performance and the opinions of critics. First movies are road tests for remakes. If the first version does well, so should the second. And movies that are released decades apart are aimed at different […]
MOVIES
MIX 108

Whatever Happened to Thora Birch from ‘Hocus Pocus’?

"I smell children!" Seeing as it's officially spooky season, it's time to bust out your perennial Halloween traditions and watch Hocus Pocus for the umpteenth time. Yes, you know all the words to "I Put a Spell on You." Yes, you know which Sanderson sister you are. And yes, of course you can't wait for the sequel to be released on Disney+. But do you know what happened to the Disney classic's youngest breakout star?
MOVIES
focusnewspaper.com

Last Chance To Catch Puffs This Weekend At HCT, Oct. 28-30

Hickory – The three final performances of Hickory Community Theatre’s laugh-out-loud comedy PUFFS (OR SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC AND MAGIC) will be held this weekend, Thursday October 28 through Saturday October 30 in the Jeffers Theatre. Tickets are $16 for adults and $10 for youth/students, available online at hickorytheatre.org or by phone at 828-328-2283.
HICKORY, NC
Variety

At the Movies, Superheroes, Sci-Fi and Horror Break Through — and Not Much Else

The more things change, the more they remain the same. At the domestic box office, that means science-fiction spectacles and superhero adventures have been selling more tickets than any other genre. It may not be entirely surprising to anyone who closely follows box office trends, in part because it’s not all that different from pre-pandemic moviegoing habits. However, as the box office mounts a recovery from COVID-19, the rift in the type of films that audiences have deemed worth watching on the big screen has become increasingly pronounced. Variety analyzed the top 50 highest-grossing films of 2021 (so far) and compared the...
MOVIES
Variety

‘No Time to Die,’ ‘Dune’ Battle Atop U.K. Box Office

James Bond film “No Time to Die” and epic Frank Herbert adaptation “Dune” slugged it out at the top of the U.K. and Ireland box office with the iconic spy edging out the desert warriors. In its fifth weekend, Universal release “No Time to Die” collected £3.5 million ($4.7 million) and now has a total of £85.9 million, according to numbers released by Comscore. Warner Bros.’ “Dune,” which had debuted in pole position, came in second with £3.3 million and has collected £13.2 million after its second weekend. In its third weekend, Sony’s “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” took £1.5 million...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘PAW Patrol’ Sequel Is a Go, Will Hit Theaters in October 2023

The pooches are getting a sequel. Spin Master Corp. and Nickelodeon Movies announced Wednesday that PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie will receive an exclusive theatrical release on Oct. 13, 2023. Paramount Pictures will distribute the follow-up. The popular preschool franchise is also expanding on the small screen: Nickelodeon and Spin Master are plotting a PAW Patrol television spinoff series based on a fan-favorite pup that will likewise debut in 2023. The dual announcement follows the sleeper success of PAW Patrol: The Movie, which grossed more than $135 million at the global box office in late summer of this year despite a simultaneous debut...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie’: Spin Master & Nickelodeon Movies Greenlight Sequel For Theatrical Release Via Paramount

In the wake of grossing $135M WW, PAW Patrol: The Movie is getting an exclusive theatrical 2023 sequel via Spin Master Entertainment, Nickelodeon Movies and Paramount Pictures, entitled PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie. The movie will hit theaters on Oct. 13, 2023. In the sequel, a magical meteor crash lands in Adventure City, and gives the PAW Patrol pups superpowers, transforming them into The Mighty Pups. For Skye, the smallest member of the team, her new powers are a dream come true. But things take a turn for the worse when the pups’ arch rival Humdinger breaks out of jail and teams up with...
MOVIES
nickiswift.com

Who Was The Most Expensive Guest Star On NCIS?

Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon, and the rest of the "NCIS" team have been solving crimes for nearly 20 years on the CBS drama. Per The Hollywood Reporter, it's the "No. 1 global TV series in the world" and is "licensed in more than 200 countries and territories." The original series is so popular that it has led to several spin-offs, including "NCIS: New Orleans," "NCIS: Los Angeles," and the most recent spinoff, "NCIS: Hawaii."
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy