China submits new 'disappointing' emissions pledge to UN

By Ivana Kottasová, CNN
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina, the world's biggest polluter, has made only a small improvement in its emission-cutting plan formally submitted to the UN on Thursday, just days before the start of a crucial G20 leaders meeting in Rome and climate summit in Glasgow. The submission is a disappointment to leaders who have...

