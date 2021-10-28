HP Launches Envy Inspire Printer

Get gorgeous prints from your home office with the HP OfficeJet Pro 8210 Printer. Letting you print wirelessly from connected devices, it offers Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and USB connectivity. You don’t even have to access the company network to print wirelessly from anywhere in the office. Offering professional-quality color printing, it’s great for small offices or your own work-from-home space. Moreover, this printer gives you seamless management features and mobile printing choices for efficiency. With dynamic security measures, it works with HP chip cartridges only and receives periodic firmware updates for effectiveness. Able to print on both sides of the paper, it can even print out Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, and Adobe PDF files right from a USB drive. Its 2-inch display has an intuitive keypad that you’ll find easy to use, and it can print 30,000 pages per month!

