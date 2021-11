Resident Evil 4 VR is a triumph for VR games as there really hasn’t been a ton to note as of late. The experience has been mostly reworked for VR and now slaying zombies in the virtual world has never felt more authentic. Despite some of the older-looking character models and textures, this is still the best Resident Evil 4 has ever looked by a longshot. The celebration of the game though becomes a little bit short-lived though because it is exclusively an Oculus Quest 2 title. For Oculus Quest owners, they have been told they are completely out of luck in this regard which is a bizarre choice considering games that run with far higher graphics than Resident Evil 4 work just fine on the original quest. Luckily though, there have been some loopholes found in this regard.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO