NHL

Islanders' Zach Parise: Dealing with back tightness

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Parise is dealing with a back issue ahead of Saturday's game versus...

www.cbssports.com

NHL

Isles Day to Day: Parise Practices as Isles Prep for Nashville

Zach Parise joined the Islanders for Friday's practice as team ramps up after five-day break. The New York Islanders had five days to regroup after returning from a six-game, cross-country road trip that ended with back-to-back shutout wins in Arizona and Las Vegas. They took three days off, two of...
NHL
lighthousehockey.com

Islanders vs. Predators: Trotz returns to Nashville, Varly ready, Parise pending

After an insanely long break, which featured three off days (two scheduled, one apparently granted as a bonus for a double-shutout finish to the first leg of this 13-game trip), the Islanders are finally back in game action tonight early afternoon today in Nashville. Leave your First Islanders Goal picks...
NHL
letsgohawks.net

Bad News For Patrick Kane.

The Chicago Blackhawks were dealt a tough blow yesterday. Chicago announced that Ryan Carpenter, Erik Gustafsson and Patrick Kane had all been placed on the COVID-19 list. While they received some good news on Sunday, they also received some bad news. Carpenter and Gustafsson have both been removed from the...
NHL
Zach Parise
oilersnation.com

Zach and Warren

Here in Oil Country, where it’s never too soon to jump to conclusions, I’m comfortable saying new additions Zach Hyman and Warren Foegele have pretty much-delivered everything you could reasonably expect of them in their first four games with the Edmonton Oilers. Fair?. Hyman and Foegele were at it again...
NHL
lighthousehockey.com

Islanders Gameday News: Welcoming Columbus back to the Metro

The Islanders are in Columbus tonight to face the Blue Jackets, who have begun their post-Tortorella therapy sessions with a 2-1-0 start. It’s been a pandemic since we last saw the Blue Jackets, who are forced (back) into the Metro due to the (mis)fortunes of geography. Columbus is seen as...
NHL
93.7 The Fan

Lange finally gets that milkshake from Malkin

The Penguins celebrated the Hall of Fame career of legendary broadcaster Mike Lange, who announced his retirement prior to the season, on Tuesday evening. While the Penguins may have fallen in a shootout to the Dallas Stars, it didn’t dampen a night that was all about the man who converted so many people into becoming Pittsburgh Penguins fans.
NHL
FanSided

Islanders Ilya Sorokin Shines With Back-To-Back Shutouts

Apparently, doubting Ilya Sorokin after two games was a bad idea. The New York Islanders netminder was fantastic this weekend as he posted back-to-back shutouts for New York in their much-needed wins. The Isles had a hot start out of the gate last night when Josh Bailey got them on...
NHL
numberfire.com

