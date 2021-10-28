Islanders' Zach Parise: Dealing with back tightness

Philadelphia 76ers forward Ben Simmons (back tightness) is not expected to play for an undetermined period of time, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic. Simmons did not take part in an individual practice session on Thursday after informing the 76ers staff of "back tightness," but Charania is reporting that Simmons is "not mentally ready to play." Simmons was suspended for Wednesday's opener and he had already been ruled out for Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Tyrese Maxey will continue running point for the 76ers until Shake Milton (ankle) is able to return. Furkan Korkmaz should also continue to see more run off the bench.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO