Blue Jackets' Justin Danforth: Sent to AHL affiliate

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville.
Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it.
When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player.
Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time.
he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault.
A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way.
Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
The Chicago Blackhawks were dealt a tough blow yesterday. Chicago announced that Ryan Carpenter, Erik Gustafsson and Patrick Kane had all been placed on the COVID-19 list. While they received some good news on Sunday, they also received some bad news. Carpenter and Gustafsson have both been removed from the...
DETROIT -- Lucas Raymond scored his first NHL goal, and the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday. "Obviously, this is a great feeling," said Raymond, a forward who played his third game after he was the No. 4 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. "You always want to get the first one out of the way, and I got to do it in a win."
Zamula was activated off the injured non-roster list and loaned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Tuesday. Zamula, who went scoreless in two appearances with the big club last season, will head to the minors for the foreseeable future. The 21-year-old blueliner picked up six helpers in 25 appearances with Lehigh Valley last year.
IDesign is the Official Home Organization Partner of the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Columbus Blue Jackets announced today that the brand mark of corporate partner iDesign will adorn helmets worn by Blue Jackets players during all road games throughout the 2021-22 National Hockey League season. "We are excited to activate...
Perfetti was assigned to AHL Manitoba on Wednesday. Perfetti drew into the lineup for the Jets' first two games of the campaign, going scoreless while averaging just 8:56 of ice time, before sitting as a healthy scratch Tuesday against Minnesota. The 19-year-old forward will almost certainly be back with the big club at some point this season, but he could be in for an extended stay in the minors.
COLUMBUS -- Patrik Laine scored at 1:49 of overtime to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 3-2 win against the New York Islanders at Nationwide Arena on Thursday. Laine held the puck and skated to the right circle before scoring his second overtime goal this season; he also scored the game-winner in a 2-1 victory against the Seattle Kraken last Saturday.
The Blue Jackets weren't good enough across the board against Detroit, and they know they have to be better tonight against the Islanders. "Everyone knows last game wasn't good enough," said forward Eric Robinson on Thursday morning. "It's gonna come from everyone, and like Lars said, it's gotta be right away. That type of effort and energy doesn't work against anyone, especially against a tough opponent tonight."
While it's a small sample size, the Carolina Hurricanes haven't missed a beat this season. That could lead to additional success. The Hurricanes have won all three of their games in regulation and will aim for another positive outcome Saturday night when they visit the Columbus Blue Jackets to conclude a three-game stretch of road games.
Nobody would blame you if you had low — or even no — expectations for the Columbus Blue Jackets entering this season. The 2020-21 season was a bitter disappointment across the board, while they made some pretty significant changes to the organization. John Tortorella was replaced behind the bench by Brad Larsen, Cam Atkinson was traded for Jakub Voracek, and Seth Jones was dealt away for Adam Boqvist and draft picks.
The Predators activated Olivier (lower body) from injured reserve Friday and assigned him to AHL Milwaukee. Olivier suffered the lower-body injury right before the regular season began, and he'll get time in the AHL now that he's healthy. That said, he was a candidate to make the NHL roster and could be called up in the near future.
Another Keys to the game means that it is also another gameday for the Carolina Hurricanes! With the team going to Columbus, Ohio to take on the Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena, Carolina are about to face an opponent, unlike anything they have faced so far this season. Columbus is an NHL mystery box. A young team with a solid defensive core and capable goaltending can do anything in this league.
Korpisalo will guard the road goal during Tuesday's matchup with Detroit, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports. Korpisalo, who went 9-13-7 while posting a sub-par 3.30 GAA and .894 save percentage last year, will be making his season debut Tuesday. The 27-year-old backstop will attempt to start the 2021-22 campaign off with a win in a road matchup with a Red Wings club that's gone 1-0-1 through its first two games of the season.
The New York Islanders were never worried about going winless this season. But for a team with Stanley Cup aspirations and no home games until the weekend before Thanksgiving, Tuesday's first win could not have come at a more opportune time. The Islanders will look to win their second straight...
BLUE JACKETS (2-1-0) vs. ISLANDERS (1-2-0) Thursday, 7 p.m. ET, Nationwide Arena. TV: Bally Sports Ohio, CBJ app, ESPN+ (outer markets) Radio: Blue Jackets radio network (97.1 The Fan flagship) Had it been a longer flight from Detroit to Columbus, Brad Larsen might have had time to put on Ted...
Comments / 0