East Hartford, CT

East Hartford police post street cameras, open new intelligence center

By Jesse Leavenworth, Hartford Courant
 5 days ago

East Hartford police have opened a new intelligence center linked to street surveillance cameras, a system designed to monitor crime hot spots and record valuable evidence.

Cameras have been mounted at 11 of 12 planned locations, police said Thursday. Six sites are running and the rest will be operational within the next few weeks. The monitoring and recording center is in the public safety complex on School Street.

“East Hartford police officers will be using today’s technology to detect, deter and come up with solutions to address crime in town, with the ultimate goal of making our community safer,” Police Chief Scott Sansom said.

The cameras are positioned above streets and intersections to capture images of vehicles and license plates. Police will not watch monitors all the time. Instead, department spokesman Lt. Josh Litwin said, the system is meant to supply a record that investigators can tap to solve crimes.

Litwin described the new center along with Lt. Donald Olson, criminal investigations bureau commander, and Det. Jason Smola, townwide camera project manager and detective in charge of the intelligence center.

“People don’t want to talk to us all the time,” Smola said, so camera footage can supply what reluctant witnesses will not. The images also can reinforce witness statements, Litwin said.

“It helps us build our case,” Smola said. “It’s a piece of the puzzle.”

The approximately $570,000 project was budgeted for this fiscal year, Olson said. The contractor is South Windsor-based Vulcan Security Technologies, Inc., the same company that contracted on Hartford’s much more extensive street camera network.

Ultimately, Olson said, East Hartford’s network may expand to 25 sites. Some camera sites already have fiber optic connections, but police hope to coordinate more of the high speed connections with the company installing a fiber network throughout town, beginning next year, he said.

Police have been careful in choosing sites so the cameras focus only on the public view, “not looking at the front of someone’s house,” Olson said.

“These cameras will be situated in publicly accessible areas,” Mayor Marcia Leclerc said, “and will be utilized in a transparent, professional and ethical manner in an effort to ensure the safety of the East Hartford community and visitors.”

All video will be saved for about 30 days to comply with state retention standards, Litwin said. The cameras also will be used to monitor traffic, particularly around school buildings, and weather conditions, Litwin said. Blue strobe lights will be mounted near each camera site alerting people to snow storm parking bans when flashing.

Camera locations are Burnside Avenue at School Street; School Street at Park Avenue; Burnside Avenue at Larrabee Street; 101 Great Hill Road at Mayberry School; Burnside Avenue at Hillside Street; Burnside Avenue at Beaumont Street; Main Street at Burnside Avenue; Main Street at Connecticut Boulevard; Governor Street at Prospect Street; 1692 Main Street at Fire House No. 2; Main Street at Prospect Street; and Burnside Avenue at Walnut Street. Police say location changes and additions will be announced publicly.

Jesse Leavenworth can be reached at jleavenworth@courant.com

