CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Royal Dutch Shell Stock Sinks as Oil Giant Earnings Miss the Mark

By tidewateradmin
Tidewater News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHad been falling greater than 5% Thursday after the oil main missed third-quarter revenue forecasts, citing harm brought on by Hurricane Ida within the U.S. The U.Okay.-listed firm, which is below stress from activist investor Daniel Loeb’s Third Point to interrupt itself up, had flagged earlier this month it could take...

www.tidewaternews.com

Comments / 0

Related
moneyandmarkets.com

Bulletproof Big Oil Stock Pays 5.5% Dividend

Editor’s Note: Time is running out! We’ve never seen anything like it in the history of the stock market. Adam O’Dell calls it the “Perfect Trading Window,” and he’s identified why it could make some investors very rich. In fact, he’s found the perfect way to play it. It already crushes the market by 6X, but he’s targeting at least one 100% win every month over the next 12 months during this “Perfect Trading Window.” Go here now to get a front-row seat when he reveals all the details tomorrow, November 4.
INDUSTRY
Tidewater News

Penn Stock Plunges On Earnings Miss As Casinos Slump; DraftKings Earnings On Tap

Penn National Gaming (PENN) inventory sank Thursday after lacking earnings views. Meanwhile, MGM Resorts (MGM) inventory reversed decrease from document highs, regardless of better-than-expected earnings late Wednesday. X. Caesars Entertainment (CZR) additionally retreated beneath its 50-day line after managing to carry that key degree Wednesday following its combined outcomes. CZR...
NFL
Business Insider

Cathie Wood Sells Another $94M In Tesla And Buys These Stocks Instead

Popular money manager Cathie Wood’s investment firm Ark Invest sold more shares in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Tuesday, booking profit in the stock even as shares of the electric vehicle company fell after days of rising higher. Ark Invest sold 80,100 shares — estimated to be worth $93.87 million —...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Van Beurden
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) inched 0.73% higher to $336.44 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.42% to 4,680.06 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.09% to 36,124.23. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Microsoft Corp. hit a new 52-week high, surpassing its previous peak of $334.90, which the company achieved on November 3rd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Ford stock rallies after move to buyback up to $5 billion of higher-yield debt

Shares of Ford Motor Co. rallied 1.9% in premarket trading Thursday, after the auto maker said it launched a tender offer to repurchase up to $5.0 billion of higher-yielding debt. The tender offer is for debt including the 9.000% securities due April 2025 and the 9.625% securities due April 2030. In comparison, the yield on the 5-year Treasury notes closed at 1.19% on Wednesday while the 10-year Treasury yield closed at 1.60%. Ford's senior unsecured debt is rated Ba2 at Moody's, which is two notches below investment-grade status. Separately, the company and its Ford Motor Credit Co. financing subsidiary introduce its sustainable financing framework, which focuses on and paying for plans in vehicle electrification and other environmental and social areas. "Winning businesses are financially healthy and lead in sustainability -- it's not a choice, they rely on each other," said Chief Financial Officer John Lawler. The stock has soared 112.0% year to date through Wednesday, while shares of rival General Motors Co. have rallied 34.5% and the S&P 500 has gained 24.1%.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas#Third Bridge#Third Point#Reuters#Permian
Reuters

Global stocks mixed after weak banks earnings, oil reverses gains

WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - World equities markets fluctuated after hitting new records on Thursday and ended mixed following the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to start scaling back its bond-buying program this month. The Bank of England, in announcing it would keep interest rates on hold, also dashed investors' expectations...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rallied 1.28% to $335.85 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.81% to 15,940.31 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.09% to 36,124.23. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $48.48 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
Tidewater News

Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump Over 100%, Says Oppenheimer

What occurs when headwinds meet tailwinds? In meteorology, head-on collisions of reverse air lots offers start to thunderstorms; add some Coriolis drive, and the storm turns into cyclonic. As historian Bruce Catton as soon as described such motion, in a political context, ‘tornado weather: sultriest and most menacing.’. But it...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Wingstop Stock Slides On Q3 Earnings Miss

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 2.8% year-on-year, to $65.78 million, missing the analyst consensus of $74.50 million. System-wide sales increased 16.7% Y/Y to $594.3 million. Domestic same-store sales increased 3.9% or 29.3% on a two-year basis. Revenue from royalty, franchise fees rose 13.9% Y/Y, advertising...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
Business Insider

Zillow Stock Sinks After Q3 Earnings: 7 Analysts React To iBuying Shutdown

Zillow reported a third-quarter adjusted EPS loss of 95 cents on revenue of $1.74 billion. Both numbers missed consensus analyst estimates of a 16-cent profit and $2.01 billion, respectively. Zillow also said it plans to wind down its homebuying unit, Offers. The company will also be cutting 25% of its...
STOCKS
BBC

Oil giant Shell says it needs oil to pay for green shift

The boss of oil giant Shell has insisted it can transition to net zero by 2050, but it will need the cash from its oil and gas business to pay for it. Ben van Beurden dismissed splitting its legacy oil and gas business from its renewables investment, a move urged by activist shareholder Third Point.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

Nio is set up to take advantage of a burgeoning global electric vehicle sector. During downturns, consumers look for additional savings at places like Costco. NextEra Energy provides a unique addition to any portfolio that combines a growing sector with established utility income. When the market is tumbling, many investors...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

5 Top Oil Stock Earnings Charts

Earnings season continues to charge on even though most of FANGMAN has already reported. Over 1500 companies are expected to report earnings this week. Among them are a big slew of energy producers, including those exploring in the hottest US markets like the Permian. Most have put in a nice...
STOCKS
Tidewater News

Gokaldas Exports hits third straight 5% higher circuit on sturdy Q2 outcomes

Shares of Gokaldas Exports have been locked on the 5 per cent higher circuit for the third straight buying and selling day after the corporate reported a sturdy set of numbers, with consolidated internet revenue up 3-fold at Rs 28.61 crore in September quarter (Q2FY22). The textiles firm had posted revenue of Rs 8.66 crore in a yr in the past quarter (Q2FY21) and a internet lack of Rs 2.55 crore in previous quarter (Q1FY22).
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy