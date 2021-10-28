Teen driver involved in fatality crash held on $100,000 bond

On Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at 7:30 am, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies were dispatched to a serious motor vehicle collision near the intersection of Point Lookout Road and Loveville Road in Loveville. Deputies arrived on the scene to find a crash between a horse-drawn buggy and a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. The operator of the buggy was pronounced deceased on the scene and the operator of the pickup truck fled the area on foot. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene to continue the investigation.

