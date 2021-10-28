CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen driver involved in fatality crash held on $100,000 bond

Cover picture for the articleNEWKIRK — The driver of the vehicle involved in a fatality accident Tuesday night is being held in the Kay County Detention Center on $100,000 bond. Walker Lee Moulton, 19,...

cedarcityutah.com

Pregnant passenger killed in rollover on Beryl Highway identified

ST. GEORGE — The pregnant woman killed in the rollover on North Beryl Highway in Iron County two weeks ago has been identified by authorities as an Enterprise teen who was eight months pregnant when the crash took place. The passenger killed in the single-vehicle rollover reported Oct. 15 on...
IRON COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Victims identified in fatal crash on I-15

OREM, Utah — Officials with the Utah Department of Public Safety have released the names of the woman and boy who were killed by a suspected drunk driver on Interstate 15 in Orem. The victims were identified Monday as 43-year-old Season M. Dow of Tampa, Florida, and 16-year-old Tobias A....
OREM, UT
kfornow.com

Fatal Crash Involves State Patrol Investigator

OCTOBER 21, 2021 (NORFOLK, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol has requested that the Thurston and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Offices investigate a fatal crash that involved an NSP investigator in the early morning hours Thursday near Walthill. The incident occurred this morning at approximately 5:08 a.m., when an NSP investigator...
NEBRASKA STATE
KBZK News

Teen dies in Bozeman crash

A 17-year-old boy died in a one-vehicle crash in Bozeman Tuesday night, according to the Montana Highway Patrol. The MHP crash report said the boy was driving a BMW X5 southbound on Fort Ellis Road near the Frontage Road around 6:13 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve.
BOZEMAN, MT
Central Virginian

Driver charged after fatal crash in Louisa

At 12:08 p.m. on Sunday (Oct 31) Virginia State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash on Route 22 (Louisa Road) at the intersection with Route 615 (Columbia Road.) The investigation indicates a 2002 Suzuki SUV was headed west on Route 22 attempting to turn left onto Route 615 when it was struck by a 2015 Dodge pickup headed east on Route 22.
VIRGINIA STATE
K2 Radio

Driver Fatigue May Be to Blame for Fatal Wyoming Crash

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says driver fatigue may be to blame for a fatal rollover crash south of Thayne early Friday morning. It happened around 1:30 a.m. near milepost 96.5 on Highway 89. Sgt. Jeremy Beck says 37-year-old Afton resident Thomas J. Avila was headed south when he failed to...
WYOMING STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Five teenagers hurt in Pettis County crash

PETTIS, Co. (KMIZ) Five teenagers were hurt in a Pettis County crash on Saturday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, 19-year-old Chantz Wheeler was driving across U.S. 65 at Trickum Rd. when the Ford Mustang he was driving went into the path of another car. The other car, a Buick Lesabre, then The post Five teenagers hurt in Pettis County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
videtteonline.com

Fatal crash on Friday involving school bus leaves one dead

The Normal Police Department has reported a fatal car accident involving a school bus and a passenger vehicle. At 11:49 a.m. on Friday, the school bus, only occupied by the driver, had been turning south on Main Street from Summit Street when the passenger vehicle heading north bound struck the bus.
NORMAL, IL
Daily Review & Sunday Review

Three Sayre teens involved in Sheshequin Road crash; one injured

SHESHEQUIN TOWNSHIP – A 16-year-old boy from Sayre was transported to the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital for suspected minor injuries and another was cited for speeding following a Sheshequin Road crash Monday evening. Around 3:02 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police said, a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro was traveling north on Sheshequin Road...
SAYRE, PA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Police searching for driver in fatal Loveville crash

On Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at 7:30 am, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies were dispatched to a serious motor vehicle collision near the intersection of Point Lookout Road and Loveville Road in Loveville. Deputies arrived on the scene to find a crash between a horse-drawn buggy and a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. The operator of the buggy was pronounced deceased on the scene and the operator of the pickup truck fled the area on foot. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene to continue the investigation.
LOVEVILLE, MD
kadn.com

Driver Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash Involving an 18-Wheeler

Oakdale La. – Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on US Hwy 165, south of Pawnee Road in Allen Parish on October 27, 2021, shortly before 7:30 p.m. The crash claimed the life of 59-year-old Leon Henry Wallace Jr. of Glenmora. The initial...
LOUISIANA STATE
poncapost.com

Moulton released on $100,000 bond after fatal accident near Newkirk

Following the fatal accident that killed an Ark City teen Tuesday northeast of Newkirk, Walker Moulton was released on a $100,000 bond. Moulton will appear in the Kay County District Court at 9 a.m. on November 5. Moulton, soon to turn 19-years-old in November, was booked Tuesday into the Kay County Jail on charges of DUI and first-degree manslaughter.
NEWKIRK, OK
montanarightnow.com

Driver involved in crash on E Mendenhall St. in Bozeman uninjured

BOZEMAN, Mont. - A rideshare driver was uninjured after a truck driving the wrong way on E Mendenhall St. hit their car. Bozeman Police Department reports officers responded to the incident on N Rouse Ave. Officers helped the victim, who was an Uber driver on their way to pick up...
BOZEMAN, MT

