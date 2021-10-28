New junior high a blend of middle and high school

Ryan Anderson/Daily Citizen-News Teachers and staff members help students find their way in the new Dalton Junior High School on the first day of classes in August. "This year is so exciting, because this is a new school, a clean slate," said math teacher Jennifer Sumner.

The new Dalton Junior High School serves students in grades eight and nine — typically the last grade of middle school and the first of high school — and Principal Missie McKinney plans to incorporate the emphasis on student relationships usually found in middle schools alongside high school-level curriculum, scheduling and expectations.

"You'll have the biggest impact with relationships you build (so) we have to know students as a person and as a learner," said McKinney, who has spent her entire career in middle schools and high schools as a teacher and assistant principal. "That's one of the things (Dalton) Middle School did so well — they really knew their students and their stories, which is why they saw so much growth — and I don't want to lose that."

Relationships "are first — we are in the relationship business — and knowing our children and the families they come from is very important," said Superintendent Tim Scott. "It all starts with relationships."

The junior high is following the same schedule as The Dalton Academy and Dalton High School, so students can prepare for a high school model.

"We want them to learn how to manage their time, set goals and complete projects on time," all skills crucial not only for high school but higher education and jobs, McKinney said.

"With freedom comes responsibility, and they'll (understand) the expectations here."

Her overarching motto for the junior high is "Everybody, everyday, learning and growing."

Grades eight and nine are "such a transition time" for students not only academically but socially and emotionally, she said.

"It can be a difficult age."

"When people look back on their education, they always have a story about middle school, and it's often bad, because that is such a weird time of life," she said. "I want our students to want to come to school every day because they have such great teachers."

Dalton Public Schools students choose between The Dalton Academy and Dalton High School for grades 10-12 largely based on the career pathway they've selected, and it's the junior high's duty to help prepare them.

In eighth grade, students will discover their learning profiles, study skills and aptitudes so they can "see what their passions are," McKinney said. "A job doesn't feel as much like work if you're in your sweet spot."

During the second semester, they'll have a career development class, then opt into a career pathway at one of the high schools, she said. Students can essentially work backward, choosing a desired career, then taking courses that feed into that ambition.

They also see "I'm good at this, and then they're excited to be at school," she said. "I want to create a culture where students want to come to school and learn."

McKinney "has implemented a lot of awesome ideas," said Jennifer Sumner, who was chosen by McKinney to teach math at the junior high after spending 18 years at Dalton Middle School. "I'm excited to see those all pan out."

Too often in education, "we look at what students can't do, rather than what they can do, (but at the junior high) we're going to look at what they can do, then build on those strengths," McKinney said. "I want learning to be authentic and relevant for students."

Students in eighth grade are also asked to complete "a passion project," working in groups to finish an endeavor that will benefit the community in some manner, she said. "We want them to be thinking about giving back to their community."

In ninth grade, students can explore electives and have some classes on the campus of The Dalton Academy or Dalton High School, she said.

"They'll have made connections with counselors and teachers (at their high school of choice before enrolling there), and they'll get to know the layout of the buildings."

Because the junior high is a new school, "we get to create new traditions, which is fun," she said. Part of that is the new "action council," which aims to give more voice to students and be even more active than a typical student council.

There's "so much possibility and potential here of what we can become," said Sumner, who was named Dalton Public Schools' Teacher of the Year in August. "This year is so exciting, because this is a new school, a clean slate."