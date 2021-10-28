CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Here's The Best Twin Cities Restaurant To Be On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'

By Hannah DeRuyter
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

There is nothing like taking a trip to flavor town by visiting the restaurants in your area that have been featured on the Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives .

If you don't know which restaurants Guy Fieri has visited himself, here is a list of the restaurants he has gone to in the Minneapolis area . Although there are only a few in the area that have been featured on the show, of course, you'll want to attend the best one.

Luckily, Delish.com created a list of the best restaurants in each state featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives .

"Picking a restaurant to grab a bite at can be difficult—especially if you're out of town. That's why we love the Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dive s. Whether you're headed out on a road trip or you just want to explore the DDD-worthy restaurants in your local area, let Guy Fieri show you where to dine."

So, what is the best restaurant that was featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives in Minneapolis ?

Victor's 1959 Cafe .

Here is what the report had to say about Victor's 1959 Cafe:

"You wouldn't expect authentic Cuban food behind the doors of Victor's 1959 Cafe, a small dive restaurant in Minneapolis, but that's exactly what Guy found when he visited on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. From fried plantains to classic Cuban sandwiches, the restaurant brings the heat to Minnesota."

Click here to see the best restaurant in each state that was featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives .

