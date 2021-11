Super Smash Bros Ultimate Update 13.0.0 has arrived, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Update 13.0.0 brings us the arrival of Sora and friends from Kingdom Hearts. As with all new fighters, some spirits, a new stage, and some additional music have come as well. But on top of it all comes a slew of buffs and nerfs for multiple fighters. Let’s take a look at the list of new changes with Update 13.0.0!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO