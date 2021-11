MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Cars, trucks and SUVs are safer than ever before, but a new side crash test from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) is showing there may be room for improvement. When the IIHS rolled out its first side crash test in 2003, only about one in five models earned a good rating. Over the years, the auto industry made changes and now almost all of today’s vehicles get high marks. But as larger trucks and SUVs have become increasingly popular, experts say accidents are more powerful. “When we look at passenger vehicle deaths in the United States, about 23%...

TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO