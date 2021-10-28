CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman sues Kellogg for $5 million over lack of strawberries in strawberry Pop-Tarts

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
NEW YORK (ABC NEWS) — A woman from New York has filed a $5 million lawsuit against The Kellogg Company because she said their Whole Grain Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts don’t have enough strawberries in its filling.

Elizabeth Russett filed the class-action lawsuit on Oct. 19 against the company, claiming Kellogg is falsely advertising the contents of its pastry.

Russett now has 90 days to serve the complaint to the defendant, Kellogg Sales Company, reported ABC News.

“The strawberry representations are misleading because the Product has less strawberries than consumers expect based on the labeling,” the lawsuit noted. “The amount of strawberry ingredients is insufficient not merely to provide the nutrient benefits of strawberries but to provide a strawberry taste.”

Russett’s lawsuit demands $5 million in damages and a jury trial, claiming that customers wouldn’t have bought the pastries repeatedly had they known it had fewer strawberries than expected.

Spencer Sheehan, Russett’s attorney, said Russett was “not asking for too much,” and demanded corrective action.

Russett is joined by three other plaintiffs — Illinois’ Stacy Chiappetta and Anita Harris and New York’s Kelvin Brown — who are also represented by Sheehan.

The plaintiffs differ in the version of Pop-Tarts’ suite of strawberry products they have filed the complaint against. Brown and Harris are fighting against the Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts, Chiappetta against Unfrosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts and Russett filed against the Whole Grain Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts.

Despite its name, the Whole Grain Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts’ box states the pastries have less than 2% of pears, apples and strawberries with dried pears and dried apples listed before dried strawberries.

The product is described on the company’s website as having “sweet frosting decorated with rainbow sprinkles and filled with strawberry-flavored goodness.”

“The Product’s common or usual name of ‘ Whole Grain Frosted Strawberry Toaster Pastries,’ is false, deceptive, and misleading, because it contains mostly non-strawberry fruit ingredients,” Russett’s lawsuit says.

Russett also takes issue with the absence of information regarding artificial flavoring and added coloring on the front label and marketing materials, reported ABC.

Kellogg’s said in a statement to ABC News: “While we don’t comment on pending litigation, we can tell you the ingredients in and labeling of all of our Pop-Tart products fully comply with all legal requirements.”

