The best derby in the world is upon us – El Clasico! Real Madrid and Barcelona will be meeting in Camp Nou this Sunday. While the game is not as exciting without Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, it is still the biggest game in world football. In these two teams’ trophy cases, there are 60 national titles, 50 Spanish Cups, and 18 Champions Leagues. It is hard to make bold predictions for this game, due to its sheer impact and history, but you will see three of them right here!

SOCCER ・ 10 DAYS AGO