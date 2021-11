When the Hertz rental car company announced it would buy 100,000 Tesla Model 3s in late October, it was the biggest single order for electric vehicles ever. But just a few days later, Hertz CEO Mark Fields said he might double the order by 2023 and make as many as 150,000 of those Teslas available to Uber drivers through a program that launched in Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego on Monday.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO