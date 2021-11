Ryan Reynolds has called football “evil” and “gorgeous” after attending his first match as Wrexham co-owner.The Hollywood star bought the Welsh club with fellow actor Rob McElhenney in February 2021 and they made their first trip to a game on Tuesday. The team lost 3-2 at Maidenhead and Reynolds wrote about the mixture of emotions in a social media post.He said: “Football is a staggering, heartbreaking, gorgeous, tommy-gun of soul-deadening, evil and beauty and I’m never sleeping again ever ever.”And McElhenney added on Twitter: “We didn’t want our first win to be away anyway.”Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson revealed the stars...

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO