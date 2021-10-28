Spooky weather happenings

As the skies clear tonight, temperatures look to result in near or sub-freezing temperatures. Freeze warnings remain in effect for the I-81 corridor/Shenandoah Valley, north-central MD, and portions of the Virginia Piedmont. Frost Advisories remain in effect for the I-95 corridor. High pressure will build across the region and quiet weather with cold mornings and cool afternoons expected each day this week and through the weekend. Thursday will start off sunny, but some clouds will be increasing as a storm system skirts south of the region. Temperatures will stay below normal, with highs in the 40s and lower 50s as lows drop into the 20s and 30s. Frost and freeze concerns may arise again both Wednesday night and Thursday night for locations where the growing season hasn’t quite ended. Overall, in the long run, high pressure will continue to provide quiet weather conditions into next week. Temperatures are expected to gradually climb throughout the week, but will still stay below normal in the upper 40s to mid-50s with overnight lows in the 30s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 16 HOURS AGO