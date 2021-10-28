10 ways legal discovery has changed throughout history

In the fight for health justice, we recognize that access to gender-affirming identity documents—identity documents with one’s chosen name and gender marker—is crucial to advancing the right to health. Possessing an accurate government ID is often necessary to access healthcare, housing, education, and employment: resources from which folx of trans and gender-nonconforming experience continue to be excluded and marginalized. Obtaining a legal gender marker and name change can reduce gender-based mistreatment and improve mental health outcomes. For folx of trans and gender-nonconforming experience, legal gender affirmation is significantly tied to lower reports of depression, anxiety, and psychiatric distress.
Comments / 0