Eternal besties? Salma Hayek’s daughter makes fast friends with Angelina Jolie’s kids It’s a family affair

Not only are Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie starring in one of the biggest films of the year together, they’re also spending time with one another off-screen while getting their children acquainted.

Jolie--who shares Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and 13-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne with ex-husband Brad Pitt--was seen out with her Eternals costar this week. Just as Angelina was accompanied by some of her children, Salma also brought her daughter, 14-year-old Valentina Pinault.

In the photos, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith actress was seen walking with Shiloh and Maddox, while her daughter Zahara was seen laughing side-by-side with Valentnia. Clearly, both families became quick friends.

The women--who play immortal beings Ajak and Thena, respectively, in Marvel’s upcoming blockbuster--bonded on set over their lives as busy working mothers and discovered they had a shared outlook on life.

“There’s the aspect of the mom that is good with the kids and the mom that understands then that motherhood is a cult,” Salma said about her costar. “You know we have to help each other, we have to talk to each other. And it‘s very important to find those moms that say, ‘Yeah, we are together ... We can get this done.’”

“And then it was like a joy to work with, and we have some of the same interests,” Hayek continued. “And then we met at a time in our lives where we just want two things: meaningfulness, like relationships and friendships that are meaningful ... and joy. We just want joy.”

Angelina also gushed about her relationship with Salma, admitting she is often a “heavy” person who tends not to socialise on set. But this time, she couldn’t resist the “warmth” of her co-star.