CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Eternal besties? Salma Hayek’s daughter makes fast friends with Angelina Jolie’s kids

By Rebecah Jacobs
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NZQDn_0cfdlJDj00
Eternal besties? Salma Hayek’s daughter makes fast friends with Angelina Jolie’s kids It’s a family affair

Not only are Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie starring in one of the biggest films of the year together, they’re also spending time with one another off-screen while getting their children acquainted.

Jolie--who shares Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and 13-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne with ex-husband Brad Pitt--was seen out with her Eternals costar this week. Just as Angelina was accompanied by some of her children, Salma also brought her daughter, 14-year-old Valentina Pinault.

In the photos, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith actress was seen walking with Shiloh and Maddox, while her daughter Zahara was seen laughing side-by-side with Valentnia. Clearly, both families became quick friends.

The women--who play immortal beings Ajak and Thena, respectively, in Marvel’s upcoming blockbuster--bonded on set over their lives as busy working mothers and discovered they had a shared outlook on life.

“There’s the aspect of the mom that is good with the kids and the mom that understands then that motherhood is a cult,” Salma said about her costar. “You know we have to help each other, we have to talk to each other. And it‘s very important to find those moms that say, ‘Yeah, we are together ... We can get this done.’

“And then it was like a joy to work with, and we have some of the same interests,” Hayek continued. “And then we met at a time in our lives where we just want two things: meaningfulness, like relationships and friendships that are meaningful ... and joy. We just want joy.”

Angelina also gushed about her relationship with Salma, admitting she is often a “heavy” person who tends not to socialise on set. But this time, she couldn’t resist the “warmth” of her co-star.

Comments / 0

Related
Life and Style Weekly

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Wows in Mom Angelina Jolie’s Recycled Dior Dress at London ‘Eternals’ Premiere

The best thing about Angelina Jolie‘s promotional duties for her new film, Eternals, is that she’s made it a family affair. As a result, fans have got to see her stunning children she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt at three separate premieres. Angie and her brood hit the red carpet in London on October 27, and her kids all showed their individual styles, including daughter Shiloh with a rewear of one of Angie’s old Dior dresses.
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Wore Another One of Angelina Jolie’s Old Dresses on the Red Carpet

Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt must be having a field day during the Eternals press tour. The two sisters have been tagging along as their mom, Angelina Jolie, travels the world, attending press events ahead of the movie’s premiere, and have even joined her on the red carpet a handful of times. While it may seem like it can’t get better than that, Angelina has proven she’s the ultimate cool mom by letting her teenage daughters pull clothes from her closet. At the UK premiere for the Eternals on Wednesday night, Shiloh was by her mom’s side yet again, this time, in a Dior dress originally worn by Angelina in 2019.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Salma Hayek
SheKnows

Angelina Jolie’s Second Reunion With Ex Jonny Lee Miller Confirms He’s Back in Her Life

It’s been a minute since we checked in with Angelina Jolie. The actress and humanitarian has been incredibly busy having meetings at the White House, making red carpet appearances, and more. But over the course of the past few months, eagle-eyed fans (and paparazzi) have noticed that the Oscar-winning actress has been spending some time with her former husband, Jonny Lee Miller — and the two just reconnected for dinner in Los Angeles. The former couple was spotted leaving a Beverly Hills restaurant on Monday night after enjoying a low-key dinner. Paparazzi snapped a few photos of the two in Miller’s car...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Angelina Jolie Gave a Revealing Response to Being Asked About Her Relationship With The Weeknd

Angelina Jolie is a pro when it comes to promoting her work, so she’s making sure to keep her private life locked down while she is doing interviews for Marvel’s Eternals. What does that mean to reporters? Don’t bother to ask any questions about her friendship (or possible romance) with The Weeknd. So far the public interactions fans have seen between the Oscar winner and the singer have been nothing but professional. They were spotted having dinner together several times at paparazzi hotspot, Giorgio Baldi, in Santa Monica, California. The reason why the media are starting to ask THAT question about their...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eternals#Motherhood#Marvel
Cosmopolitan

Why one of Angelina Jolie's children isn't on the red carpet with her

Angelina Jolie is lapping up the red carpets right now, during the press tour for Marvel's The Eternals. The 46-year-old actor has been attending various photo calls with five of her children, but some fans have wondered where son Pax, 17, is. Angelina shares six children with her ex-husband Brad...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Shock: Daughter Shiloh Stole The Show At Eternals Rome Premiere By Wearing This

Angelina Jolie was a goddess at the Eternals premiere in Rome but Shiloh's shoes stole the show. Angelina Jolie received tons of praises when she showed up at the Eternals premiere in Rome, Italy wearing a silver fitted gown. It accentuates her slim frame and complemented her beautiful face. In fact, many said, she looked like a goddess. However, her daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, stole the show with her footwear.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Angelina Jolie Suffers Glaring Fashion Blunder During 'Eternals' Red Carpet

Angelina Jolie is known for ruling the red carpet with her high fashion looks. But, her most recent red carpet appearance featured a pretty big blunder when it came to her hairstyle. As Page Six noted, Jolie's recent turn on the red carpet for The Eternals premiere saw her donning some hair extensions for a lengthier look. However, the extensions didn't seem to be the correct length for her hair, as fans quickly took notice of the choppy and uneven look that she was sporting.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elle

Salma Hayek's 14-Year-Old Daughter Walked The Eternals Red Carpet In A Saint Laurent Dress

Salma Hayek's version of Bring Your Daughter to Work Day is arguably a bit more exciting than your average office party. The Eternals actress invited her teenage daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, to walk the red carpet with her and the rest of the cast—including Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, and Lauren Ridloff—ahead of the much-anticipated world premiere in Los Angeles. The 14-year-old has clearly inherited her mother's sense of style: She stepped out in a ruffled black-and-white polka-dot mini-dress by Saint Laurent, while Hayek stunned in a plunging black-and-gold Gucci gown.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Looks So Tall While Rocking Sweats In Rome With Angelina & Siblings — Photos

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s tall stature was more evident than ever as the teenager was photographed in Rome with her mom and her two sisters on Oct. 23. After dressing to the nines for both red carpet premieres of Angelina Jolie‘s new movie, Marvel’s Eternals, 15-year-old Shiloh Jolie-Pitt went with a much more casual look while spending some time in Rome, Italy with her mom and siblings. The ever-stylish teenager was photographed on Saturday (October 23) in white sweatpants, a black short-sleeved shirt, and sneakers standing outside next to Angelina, 46, and her two sisters, Zahara, 16, and Vivienne, 13.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Revelation: Jennifer Aniston 'Saved' Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie's Daughter? Teen Actress Shows Off Stunning Style Evolution

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, reportedly, sees Jennifer Aniston as a "stepmom" of sorts. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has recently made headlines after she sported a new look during two special premiere events of Angelina Jolie’s new film called Eternals. Many were shocked to see Brad Pitt’s daughter donning a dress as she graced the red carpet, which is very different from the boyish Shiloh the public knew years ago.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

Shiloh Jolie Pitt Just Wore One Of Her Mom's Gorgeous Looks On The Red Carpet

Angelina Jolie may be famous for her acting skills — not to mention her often buzz-worthy personal life — but she's also well known for her style. Back in the day when the star was younger, she was famous for having a rather edgy look. Indeed, she embraced everything from a slightly goth aesthetic to wearing her partner's blood as an accessory.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more / Las novedades sobre las casas reales, celebrities, moda, belleza, lifestyle y más

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy