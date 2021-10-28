CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FTC Strengthens Security Safeguards for Consumer Financial Information Following Widespread Data Breaches

By Press Release
fernandinaobserver.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Trade Commission today announced a newly updated rule that strengthens the data security safeguards that financial institutions are required to put in place to protect their customers’ financial information. In recent years, widespread data breaches and cyberattacks have resulted in significant harms to consumers, including monetary loss, identity theft,...

