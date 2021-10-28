FTC Strengthens Security Safeguards for Consumer Financial Information Following Widespread Data Breaches

Four out of 10 business leaders rate the risk of an attempted data breach in the next 12 months as a ‘four’ or ‘five’ on a five-point risk scale. October 29, 2021 // Franchising.com // BANNOCKBURN, Ill. - Shred-it, a leading information security service provided by Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL), recently announced the release of its 11th annual Data Protection Report (DPR), revealing key insights and expert perspectives on the ever-evolving information security landscape. Conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic and featuring responses from consumers and C-level executives as well as small and medium business owners (SMBs), the report - titled “No Longer Optional: Invest in Data and Information Security Now or Pay Later” - reveals gaps and opportunities for both physical and digital data protection.

