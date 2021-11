Kristen Gamboa doesn't remember finishing the phone call. When she became aware of an economic development position available for the village of Los Lunas, she immediately went to the job posting and applied. It's a job she ended up getting and — in mid-December of last year — Gamboa became Los Lunas' senior economic developer, succeeding longtime leader Ralph Mims in the role. She came by way of New Mexico Partnership, where she was the director of business development.

LOS LUNAS, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO