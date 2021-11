The return of Marquez Valdes-Scantling could be imminent, and it may be coming at the best possible time for the Green Bay Packers. He'd supplement a wide receiver room that is now without its star in Davante Adams, who tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday. While Adams' health — as well as the health of those around him — is paramount, his absence serves as an obstruction at the most inconvenient of times; they travel to the desert this week for a Thursday night clash with the undefeated Arizona Cardinals.

