“I’ve said many times to a lot of people that our fanbase here is as good as there is in the country.”. That was just the opening line to one of Rick Barnes’ answers during Tuesday’s SEC Media Day at Tennessee. Barnes, entering his eighth season as the head coach of Tennessee, spoke about the University of Tennessee in general. He references the leadership in the athletics program, the expansion of the Haslam School of Business for Tennessee’s students, and even the success of other sports teams, including Josh Heupel and the football program.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO