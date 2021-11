JCBank leadership recently gathered with guests for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of JCB’s second banking center in Bloomington. President and CEO Marvin Veatch and other JCBank employees welcomed members of the Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce, JCB customers and guests from the community. He noted that since opening its first location in Bloomington in May of 2017, the bank has experienced 44 percent growth in total assets.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 7 DAYS AGO