When Terri Lyne Carrington was coming up as a preternaturally gifted young drummer, all of her available mentors were men — starting with the heavyweights she met through her father, in and around the Boston area. She was fortunate in that so many of those jazz elders, like Wayne Shorter and Jack DeJohnette, were purely supportive of her talent; as she shared in a recent episode of Jazz Night in America, it was possible for her to find her way in a man's world.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO