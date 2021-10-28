10 ways legal discovery has changed throughout history

The University of California Hastings College of the Law will work on removing the name of its founder, who sponsored massacres of Native Americans in the 1850s, the board of directors voted Tuesday.The vote authorizes one of the nation's leading law schools to work with state lawmakers and others to change the institution's name. Hastings Law School was founded in 1878 by Serranus Clinton Hastings, a wealthy rancher and former chief justice of the California Supreme Court. Its graduates include Vice President Kamala Harris and former California Assemblyman and San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown But historians say the school's...
