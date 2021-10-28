CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

10 ways legal discovery has changed throughout history

By Elizabeth Jackson
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegal discovery helps lawyers find and present evidence before a trial. Zapproved looks at 10 of the...

www.thetelegraph.com

Phys.org

History teaching has substantially changed to address diversity, say teachers

Some 87 percent of UK secondary schools report making substantial changes to history teaching to address issues of diversity, according research by the universities of Oxford and Reading, based on an Historical Association survey of history teachers. According to the report, "The most important reasons cited for making changes to...
EDUCATION
The Conversation U.S.

Gun rights at the Supreme Court: Justices will consider if the fundamental right to keep a gun at home applies to carrying weapons in public

The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments Nov. 3, 2021, on a clear question: Does the constitutional right to possess a gun extend outside the home? The answer may alter gun regulations in many states. The crux of the issue before the court is captured by a debate that Thomas Jefferson had with himself at the time of the founding. When Jefferson was drafting a proposed constitution for his home state of Virginia in June 1776, he suggested a clause that read “No freeman shall ever be debarred the use of arms.” In the second draft, he added in brackets,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
healththoroughfare.com

The AI Built for Giving Ethical Advice Releases Potentially Racist Claim

People often like to take advice from one another, so why wouldn’t they take it from a robot as well? This seems to be what was in the minds of those scientists from the Allen Institute of AI who came up with the Delphi AI, which is meant for offering ethical guidance for those in need.
SCIENCE
10NEWS

Civil rights pioneer fights for her record to be cleared

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — An 82-year-old Black woman who became a civil rights pioneer when she was arrested for refusing to move to the back of an Alabama bus in 1955 wants to end the case once and for all. Claudette Colvin was arrested by Montgomery police months before the better-known...
SOCIETY
wcbu.org

Legacy Wall highlights contributions of LGBTQ+ people throughout history

October is LGBTQ+ History Month, and Peoria is welcoming a special exhibit covering the significance of LGBTQ+ individuals in America called the Legacy Wall. The stigmas attached to LGBTQ+ issues and persons have caused dire consequences for today’s youth. Suicide is the second leading cause of death among young people with LGBTQ+ youth four times more likely to consider, plan and attempt suicide.
PEORIA, IL
The Independent

Leading law school seeks to remove genocidal founder's name

The University of California Hastings College of the Law will work on removing the name of its founder, who sponsored massacres of Native Americans in the 1850s, the board of directors voted Tuesday.The vote authorizes one of the nation's leading law schools to work with state lawmakers and others to change the institution's name. Hastings Law School was founded in 1878 by Serranus Clinton Hastings, a wealthy rancher and former chief justice of the California Supreme Court. Its graduates include Vice President Kamala Harris and former California Assemblyman and San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown But historians say the school's...
COLLEGES
WOL-AM 1450am/95.9 FM

Professor Sheryll Cashin, Omali Yeshitela & Attorney A.Dwight Petitt l The Carl Nelson Show

Author and Law, Professor Sheryll Cashin discusses her book, White Space Black Hood. Also the chairman of the African People's Socialist Party Omali Yeshitela will preview this weekend's Black is Back March in WDC. Before the chairman, Criminal & Civil rights attorney A.Dwight Petitt talks about voting & why the Voting Rights Act has to be renewed.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

