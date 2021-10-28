CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Border Patrol has a 'shadow police unit' that protects agents when they kill, groups say

Janesville Gazette
 5 days ago

Border Patrol has special, secretive units that work to cover up any wrongdoing when agents kill someone or otherwise use force in potentially problematic ways, according to a letter sent to Congress on Thursday calling for an investigation. These "shadow police units," the letter says, have been operating since...

www.gazettextra.com

Shore News Network

Map shows where immigrants are crossing the U.S. border

Border officials reported that most encounters with migrants illegally entering the U.S. occurred in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley, according to Customs and Border Protection data. Immigration officials encountered 441,855 migrants in the Rio Grande Valley sector between January and August 2021, according to CBP data. More than 1.3 million migrants...
IMMIGRATION
New York Post

Smuggler carries girl over 30-foot US border wall, then returns to Mexico

Shocking video shows a 7-year-old girl from El Salvador being hauled over the US-Mexico border wall by a smuggler who abandoned her before hopping back over the fence. The girl was seen clinging to the man’s back as he climbed a rope ladder over the 30-foot wall into an area about two miles from Calexico, California Tuesday morning, US Customs and Border Protection said.
IMMIGRATION
CBS DFW

$960K+ In Cocaine Seized At Texas-Mexico Border

PHARR, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Pharr International Bridge Cargo Facility intercepted $960,500 in cocaine on Oct. 21. Packages containing nearly 125 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Pharr International Bridge. (credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) “The commercial environment continues to be an area where we experience a continued drug smuggling threat,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry. “Our frontline officers continue to remain vigilant and use all available tools and resources to their full potential.” The narcotics were discovered in a commercial tractor trailer, arriving from Mexico. A CBP officer referred the conveyance for further inspection, which included utilizing non-intrusive imaging equipment and screening by a canine team. After physically inspecting the conveyance, officers found 51 packages of alleged cocaine weighing 124.91 pounds concealed within the tractor. The case remains under investigation by agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations.
PHARR, TX
KFOX 14

Border Patrol agents seize drugs, cash, weapons at New Mexico checkpoint

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a criminal gang member early Monday morning. Agents assigned to the Las Cruces immigration checkpoint on Interstate 10 encountered a white compact car approaching the primary inspection area. While conducting an immigration inspection, an agent smelled the odor of...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KESQ News Channel 3

Border Patrol agents discover fake FedEx van attempting to smuggle people into the U.S.

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents discovered a fake FexEx truck with undocumented individuals smuggled into the United States. The discovery happened Thursday afternoon near the Highway 111 checkpoint not far from Niland. According to Border Patrol, agents spotted the white delivery van "exhibiting signs consistent with human smuggling." There were no details as to The post Border Patrol agents discover fake FedEx van attempting to smuggle people into the U.S. appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Turnto10.com

Migrant caravan has 'no regard for the rule of law,' says ex-border official

WASHINGTON (SBG) - Thousands of migrants organized by QR code have reportedly forced their way through the Mexican National Guard on their way to the U.S. border. "The United States border control is overwhelmed, that's why we have large areas of the border wide open," said former acting commissioner of Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan to The National Desk’s Jan Jeffcoat.
IMMIGRATION
NewsBreak
Public Safety
news4sanantonio.com

Border Patrol agents seize more than $700K in cocaine and meth in separate incidents

PHARR, Texas - Border Patrol agents seized more than $700,000 in cocaine and methamphetamine at the border in two separate incidents. The first one happened on October 11 at the Pharr International Bridge Cargo facility. Agents took a closer look at a commercial trailer arriving from Mexico and found 20 packages of alleged cocaine weighing 49.95 pounds of alleged cocaine hidden inside the tractor.
PHARR, TX
Power 93.7 WBLK

$5 Million Marijuana Shipment Busted By Buffalo Border Patrol Agents

Agents with the United States Customs and Border Protection agency have seized a huge shipment of marijuana. On October 20, 2021, officers seized 2,554 pounds of cannabis at the Port of Buffalo. The CBP agents searched a commercial shipment that had a manifest stating that it was carrying “bathroom vanities.” They conducted a non-intrusive examination and found some abnormalities in the trailer the truck was carrying. Upon further examination and inspection, officers discovered 2,302 vacuum-sealed packages of the drug, which is now legal for recreational consumption in New York State. The marijuana has an estimated street value of $5 million dollars.
BUFFALO, NY
arcamax.com

Border agents in Facebook groups with bigoted posts saw little discipline

The vast majority of Customs and Border Protection agents who engaged in secretive social media groups that featured violent, bigoted posts against migrants and members of Congress ultimately received significantly reduced discipline measures, according to a report released Monday by the U.S. House of Representatives. Agency officials launched an internal...
U.S. POLITICS
riograndeguardian.com

STHS recognizes U.S. Customs & Border Protection agents

Hometown Heroes award given for swift action that helped prevent critical injuries. The STHS Hometown Heroes award recognizes first responders in the community for going beyond the call of duty. Through a selfless desire to help others, frontline workers and emergency responders risk their lives every day. They rush toward...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Border Patrol Agents and law enforcement discover 39 harbored migrants

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Monday, Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents, and Hidalgo County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence in Peñitas, Texas suspected of harboring illegally present migrants. The agency’s news release said 26 migrants from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador were found in a run-down house with limited access to basic […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
NBC Philadelphia

Border Patrol Agents Who Posted Racist, Sexist Content in Facebook Groups Remain on the Job, House Panel Finds

A House Oversight Committee report found 60 agents violated CBP's code of conduct by posting threatening and offensive content or "disclosing agency information without authorization" on offensive Facebook groups. The committee found "significant shortcomings" in how the agency disciplined such agents. Two of the agents were removed, while 43 were...
U.S. POLITICS
arizonadailyindependent.com

Border Patrol Agents Arrest 5, Seize Weapons, Body Armor

YUMA, AZ – El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents in a joint effort, arrested five undocumented individuals and seized multiple semi-automatic weapons. Such items seized included, two semi-automatic AR-15 rifles, four semi-automatic pistols, a single revolver, three sets of ballistic body armor, ammunition, and a cattle prod all inside a trailer home .
YUMA, AZ
arizonadailyindependent.com

Yuma Sector Border Patrol Agents Kept Busy With Apprehensions

Over the week, Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents were kept busy by the over 1,600 undocumented migrants who entered the country illegally. Then on Tuesday, agents intercepted smugglers with a 4-year-old boy in tow. Of the over 1,600 illegal migrants Border Patrol agents apprehended, 260 migrants were apprehended in three...
YUMA, AZ
alachuachronicle.com

Rep. Cammack Introduces H.R. 5683 To Return Border Patrol Agents To The Front Lines Of The Border Crisis

Press release from the Office of Congresswoman Kat Cammack. Today, Congresswoman Kat Cammack (FL-03) introduced H.R. 5683, the “DHS Border Support Services Contract Review Act.”. The bill, which subjects the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to reviewing contracts for services at the southern border, specifically examines the work of contracted...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Yuma Daily Sun

Yuma Border Patrol agents arrest 1,600 migrants in busy weekend

It was another busy weekend for Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents, who apprehended more than 1,600 migrants over a three-day period. Of those 1,600 migrants, 260 were apprehended in three large groups: 84 on Friday morning, 87 on Saturday morning and 89 on Sunday morning. All of the migrants were...
YUMA, AZ

