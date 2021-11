Euphoria's Storm Reid is an actress, producer, humanitarian, and USC college student currently studying Drama and African American Studies. But add New Balance ambassador to the 18-year-old's impressive list of achievements, because she just joined the squad (which already includes Jaden Smith and athlete Sydney McLaughlin). New Balance was attracted to the way Storm empowers her followers, particularly women, to take up space and claim their moment — and really, who wouldn't be? When POPSUGAR talked to Storm about the partnership, which will include carrying out initiatives, product creation, and fronting campaigns and billboards, we were in awe of her determination to take on this new role.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 7 DAYS AGO