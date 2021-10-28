San Jose man charged with murder of his estranged wife

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Homicide detectives arrested a San Jose man on suspicions he killed his estranged wife.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found the woman in the area of Jerilyn Drive at Dale Drive on Wednesday. She was unconscious and declared dead at a local medical facility. The medical examiner has not yet confirmed her identity.

Detectives found the suspect, identified as 52-year-old Ignacio Espinoza, in Modesto and booked him on charges of homicide and assault with a deadly weapon. The Modesto Police Department helped with his arrest.

Espinoza has prior convictions and is a registered sex offender on multiple sex related charges consisting of rape and lewd or lascivious acts with a minor under the age of 14, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office

at 408-808-4500.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.