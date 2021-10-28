CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Nigerians Skeptical About New Digital Currency Days After Launch

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABUJA, NIGERIA - Thousands of Nigerians are expressing concern about the country's new digital currency after its user app was temporarily removed from the Google Play store this week. The app has recorded tens of thousands of downloads since its launch on Monday. Central Bank authorities said a system...

BBC

e-Naira: Nigeria's new digital currency which is not a cryptocurrency

Some African countries are racing to adopt the concept of a central bank digital currency, as they look to ride the wave of popularity of cryptocurrencies. The continent's largest economy, Nigeria, has launched its own digital currency, the e-Naira. The digital currency is the first of its kind to be issued through a government entity in Africa.
ECONOMY
CNET

Nigeria's new digital currency was developed by an Overstock.com subsidiary

Nigeria's Central Bank launched a digital currency on Monday that is designed to be used alongside its physical currency. The release of eNaira was officially announced via a press release issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria. A central bank digital currency is a type of cryptocurrency that's controlled by...
WORLD
Motley Fool

What Is a Digital Currency?

As the digital economy continues to expand, the use of digital currency is also increasing rapidly. Digital currency is money in an electronic form exchanged for goods and services without the use of physical money such as paper bills or coins. Technology is growing and evolving, and, as a result,...
MARKETS
#Digital Currency#Nigerians#Economy#Google Play#Enaira#Abuja#The Central Bank
