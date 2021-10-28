CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Syringe Shortage Threatens Africa's COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA - The World Health Organization warns a shortage of syringes is threatening to upend efforts to vaccinate millions of Africans against COVID-19, a disease that has infected more than 8.4 million people on the continent, killing 217,000. Lifesaving vaccines are in short supply in Africa. The World Health...

