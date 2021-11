NASA published a challenge for K-12 students to design a robot capable of digging and transporting lunar regolith. In collaboration with the organization Future Engineers, NASA is asking for help designing Moon excavation systems. Intended for use in the Artemis program, the robots are supposed to dig and deposit lunar soil samples from an area in the lunar South Pole to a designated holding container. Astronauts in future crewed expeditions to the Moon will eventually either analyze or pick up these sample containers for future research back on earth. This process would ideally cut down on the amount of time it would otherwise take Astronauts to take samples on their own.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 8 DAYS AGO