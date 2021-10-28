CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Youngstown students to receive STEAM kits

By Mahoning Matters staff
 5 days ago
YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown City Schools students will receive STEAM kits with treats Friday afternoon at Chaney Middle School, 310 S. Schenley Ave. The Butler Institute of American Art, Youngstown Rotary and other local non-profits are...

Mahoning Matters

YSU students, faculty target budget priorities in protest

YOUNGSTOWN — The way Philip Brady looks at it, students have “heated highways from Cleveland to Akron to Kent” just to be a part of the creative arts community in Youngstown. Brady, who teaches non-fiction writing, literature and composition courses at Youngstown State University, has witnessed “so much wonderful work”...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Mahoning Matters

YSU renames Ohio Room to honor Daniel L. Rossi

YOUNGSTOWN — A scholarship donation by attorney Daniel L. Rossi has led to Youngstown State University to rename the Ohio Room in Kilcawley Center in his honor. The Ohio Room is now known as the Attorney Daniel L. Rossi Room. The Youngstown State University Foundation said his scholarship will benefit...
OHIO STATE
Mahoning Matters

Stambaugh Auditorium receives $30K grant for restoration project

YOUNGSTOWN — Premier Bank Foundation awarded a $30,000 grant to Stambaugh Auditorium for its monumental staircase and façade restoration project. The goal of the project is to return the monumental staircase, grand entrance and promenade to its original splendor, a news release states. The cost of the project is estimated at $4.1 million and will include razing and replacing the Fifth Avenue monumental staircase and promenade, reconstructing retaining walls, cleaning the exterior façade of the building, adding dimensional exterior lighting to the entrances and façades and restoring all decorative metalwork at the grand entrance. Construction is underway.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Mahoning Matters

Grants available for Mahoning County businesses

YOUNGSTOWN — Valley Partners is administering a new round of Small Business Relief Fund grants through a $1 million award provided by the Mahoning County commissioners. The grants, awarded through American Rescue Plan funds, will be disbursed to small businesses in increments of up to $10,000 each. Eligible small businesses must be located in Mahoning County and show a revenue reduction of at least 25% from 2019 to 2020. For all first-time grant recipients, applications are now being accepted. Applications will be accepted for all businesses starting Nov. 8. The grants will be awarded on a first come, first served basis, a news release states.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
Mahoning Matters

WEEKDAY MATTERS | YSU Wind Ensemble performs tonight at Stambaugh Auditorium

YOUNGSTOWN — More than 30 high school music students from the region will join the Youngstown State University Wind Ensemble tonight for a concert at Stambaugh Auditorium. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. performance cost $8 for adults and $7 for senior citizens. Admission is free for anyone with a valid YSU ID. They are available at StambaughAuditorium.com or at the door.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Mahoning Matters is a civic-minded community news source for the city of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. We were founded in October 2019 with the mission to tell the stories that matter in Mahoning County and empower citizens to engage in their community with a focus on solutions.

