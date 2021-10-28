Youngstown students to receive STEAM kits

YOUNGSTOWN — Valley Partners is administering a new round of Small Business Relief Fund grants through a $1 million award provided by the Mahoning County commissioners. The grants, awarded through American Rescue Plan funds, will be disbursed to small businesses in increments of up to $10,000 each. Eligible small businesses must be located in Mahoning County and show a revenue reduction of at least 25% from 2019 to 2020. For all first-time grant recipients, applications are now being accepted. Applications will be accepted for all businesses starting Nov. 8. The grants will be awarded on a first come, first served basis, a news release states.

MAHONING COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO