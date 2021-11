Jan. 6, 2021, was a defining moment in Donald Trump's presidency. It was an ugly day in American history. But what occurred on that day at the Capitol has been skewed by both Left and Right. In order to advance tribalist narratives, it has been turned into one of two things: either the worst event ever or a stunning show of patriotism. Neither is an accurate retelling of the day. The purposeful confusion will only continue as the country gets closer to its one-year anniversary.

POTUS ・ 12 DAYS AGO