Tigers Sweep Warriors For Second Straight Day

Centralia’s Makayla Chavez (9) celebrates with teammates after scoring during a match against Rochester Wednesday evening.

Playing for the second day in a row, the Centralia volleyball team swept Rochester for the second straight day, 25-11, 25-17, 25-17, to pick up its third league win of the season.

The Tigers used a well-rounded effort from all over the court to take the win, and improved from last night’s sweep in what has become a positive trend for the Tigers.

“Everyone played really well,” Tigers coach Marti Smith said. “Tonight was better, we weren’t caught flat-footed as much. We had the best energy we’ve had all season tonight.”

Five Tigers had at least four kills, and Evie Rooklidge dug up 20 balls and was a perfect 10 for 10 serving. Peyton Smith had eight aces, four kills, 28 assists, and two blocks in a balanced effort, and at one point served 10 straight points in the second set to carry positive momentum into the third and the sweep.

“Peyton did a nice job distributing the ball to all of our hitters and getting our offense going,” Smith said.

Jadyn Hawley had seven kills and 14 digs, Makayla Chavez and Ella Orr had six kills a piece, and Tatum Johnston had four kills to round out Centralia’s top performances.

For the Warriors, it was another game just trying to find a rhythm after being shut down in COVID-19 protocol for three weeks in the middle of their season.

Hannah Rodeheaver had nine digs and did a good job serving, per coach Bridget Morris, and Roisin Stull, “worked hard and was all over the net,” for the Warriors.

Junior setter Kassidy Byrd also did a good job serving and contributing at the net for Rochester, according to Morris.

The Warriors will play league-leading Black Hills on Thursday, while the Tigers play at Aberdeen next Tuesday.