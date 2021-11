A technology services firm that got its start during the coronavirus pandemic says it's found fast success by identifying and filling gaps in the local market. Streamline Technologies LLC, based in Louisville, offers an array of technology services including audio/visual (AV), structured cabling, telephony and IT managed services. President Tristan Myers told me the company got its start in AV, but quickly evolved as its clients were looking for a one-stop-shop of services. Many clients wanted to build out better technology infrastructure during the digital-focused environment of the pandemic.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO