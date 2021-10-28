CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca County, NY

Parole Absconder Arrested in Seneca County

By News Staff
 5 days ago

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a parole absconder. Members of the department’s Narcotics Unit...

FL Radio Group

Rushville Man Arrested on Middlesex Warrant

A Rushville man was arrested Monday at the Yates County Courthouse on an active warrant out of Middlesex Town Court. Benjamin Grishaber was charged with aggravated family offense and criminal contempt stemming from a medical call in the town of Middlesex back on October 18th. Grishaber was taken to Yates...
RUSHVILLE, NY
FL Radio Group

Byron Man Arrested on Victor own Court Warrant

A 26-year old Byron man was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Victor Town Court. Alexander Scheg is accused of failing to appear on criminal possession of a controlled substance and stolen property charges. Scheg was held at the Ontario County Jail on pre-arraignment detention. Get the top...
BYRON, NY
FL Radio Group

Dundee Man Arrested on Criminal Contempt Charge

A 37-year-old Dundee man was arrested Monday morning following a disturbance in the parking lot of a Highland Drive address. It was determined by the Yates County Sheriff’s Office that Michael Hoke allegedly violated an order of protection by having contact with the protected party. He was brought to the...
DUNDEE, NY
FL Radio Group

Penn Yan Man Reported Missing

The Yates County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Penn Yan man. Rodney Ellis, Junior is a 50-year-old white man with short dyed red hair and has blue glasses. He should be operating a Ford F-350 pickup truck, color white, with “B & H Builders” on the doors.
PENN YAN, NY
City
Crime & Safety
County
Crime & Safety
FL Radio Group

Newark Arrested on Warrant

On Sunday, October 31, 2021, at 12:36 am the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Natasha M. Murphy, age 29, of Newark, New York. The arrest stems from a bench warrant that was issued by the Seneca Falls Town Court for failing to appear for the original charges of burglary in the third degree and petit larceny. Natasha was processed and transported to the Seneca County Correctional Facility to await arraignment. She will be due back in the Town of Seneca Falls Court to answer the charges at a later date.
NEWARK, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Man Arrested for Unlicensed Operation

On Friday, October 29, 2021, at 5:11 pm the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Pravo R. Atherly, age 43, of Seneca Falls, New York following a traffic stop on East Bayard Street. Police stopped Atherly for a motor vehicle registration violation. During the investigation it was determined that the vehicle and Atherly were both suspended. Atherly was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree, operating while registration suspended, failure to surrender suspended registration, unlicensed operation, unregistered motor vehicle and operating without insurance. Atherly was processed on scene and released on an appearance ticket scheduling him to appear in the Town of Seneca Falls Court at a later date to answer the charges.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Penn Yan Man Arrested on Warrant

A 23-year-old Penn Yan man was arrested on a warrant issued out of Yates County Court. Pablo Bacon was accused of violating the conditions of his probation. He was taken into custody by the Yates County Sheriff’s Office and taken to the county jail to await the next session of county court.
PENN YAN, NY
FL Radio Group

Middlesex Man Accused of Violating Probation

A Middlesex man was arrested Saturday morning on a warrant issued out of Italy Town Court. Blake Randolph was arrested for allegedly violating his probation. He was being held at the Yates County Jail to await arraignment. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on Finger Lakes News Radio...
MIDDLESEX, NY
FL Radio Group

Burglar Caught and Held Until Police Arrived

On Sunday, October 31, 2021, at 11:26 pm the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrest Dylan C. Thompson, age 29, of Seneca Falls, New York following a burglary on Cayuga Street. Police were called to a residence after the residents came home to find Thompson inside their home holding property of theirs. Once confronted Thompson was chased from the residence but was caught and held in the back yard until police arrived. Thompson was charged with burglary in the second degree, a class C felony and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was processed and transported to the Seneca County Correctional Facility to await arraignment. Thompson will be due back in the Town of Seneca Falls Court at a later date to answer the charges.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Wayne County Woman Arrested for Endangering Child

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of a Clyde woman following an investigation that occurred at the Clyde-Savannah Elementary School playground on the 15th of October. Beverly C. Smith, age 36, of Clyde was charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Harassment in the...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Bloomfield Woman Accused of Shoplifting at Walmart

A 19-year-old Bloomfield woman was arrested Sunday night on a charge of petit larceny. Joanne Campbell was accused of stealing several items and attempting to leave the store by placing the items in a reusable bag. The value of the stolen merchandise was $44.61. Campbell was released on an appearance...
BLOOMFIELD, NY
FL Radio Group

Man Accused of Crashing Stolen Car Into Auburn KFC Monday

A 32-year old Syracuse man was arrested three times by three separate police agencies in less than six hours in Onondaga and Cayuga counties. The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office charged Rashawn Wilborn with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle after he allegedly stole a car from Tractor Supply on Grant Avenue Road in Auburn at around 5:30 Monday morning and crashed it into the Kentucky Fried Chicken. The Auburn Fire Department responded to control a gas leak. Wilborn was arrested on a half-dozen charges and faces further criminal charges after being found in back of the Grant Motel. That is where Auburn Police say two hours earlier, Wilborn allegedly committed a burglary as he was found with the items stolen in his possession.
AUBURN, NY
FL Radio Group

Penn Yan Police Cite Three for Selling Alcohol to Minors

A joint investigation by Penn Yan Police and the New York State Liquor Authority into the sale of alcohol to people under the age of 21 resulted in three people being charged. Teresa Hoban, and Patrick Connolly, both of Penn Yan, were each charged with unlawfully dealing with a child and Gabrielle Major, of Camillus, was charged with unlawful possession of alcohol.
PENN YAN, NY
FL Radio Group

Ithaca Man Suffers Serious Injuries in Seneca County Accident

A two-car accident in Seneca County early Friday morning that sent an Ithaca man to Strong with serious injuries remains under investigation. 36-year old Christopher Bilyk was traveling south on Route 96 in the town of Varick when he allegedly crossed the center line and struck the front end of a northbound pickup truck. Bilyk had to be extricated from his car by firefighters and was airlifted to Rochester for serious leg and chest injuries.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

UPDATE: Teenager Struck by Tractor-Trailer on Route 14A Tuesday

A 16-year old Dundee boy was struck by a tractor-trailer on State Route 14A during the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday morning. Justice Knapton was airlifted to Strong Memorial for head lacerations and possible leg and hip injuries. An investigation by the Yates County Sheriff’s Office determined the teen was riding his bike in the roadway near Fenno Road when he was struck at around 6:50 a.m.
DUNDEE, NY
FL Radio Group

Marion Burglary Suspect Arrested

A Batavia man has been arrested after allegedly robbing two convenience stores in the town of Marion. Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Andrew J Duckworth Friday evening on two counts of burglary and two counts of petit larceny. Duckworth was taken to the Wayne County Jail for arraignment and is scheduled to answer the charges against him at a later date.
MARION, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

