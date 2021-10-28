CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to pay tribute in Age of Empires IV

By Zack Palm
gamepur.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOffering tribute is sometimes a requirement to keep another civilization on your good side in Age of Empires 4. It can also be a way to keep your allies alive during a multiplayer game, especially if it’s the two of you against everyone else. Here’s how...

www.gamepur.com

dbltap.com

Is Age of Empires IV on Xbox Game Pass?

With the previous game in the beloved real-time strategy series, Age of Empires III, having came out in October 2005, fans have waited 15 years for its upcoming next installment to release. Here's the breakdown of whether or not Age of Empires IV is available on Xbox Game Pass. Is...
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Age of Empires IV has Gone Gold

Publisher Microsoft and developer Relic Entertainment have announced Age of Empires IV has gone gold, less than a week to the game’s global launch this month. Now that Age of Empires IV has gone gold, this means the game has reached gold master status, meaning the game’s development and code is finalized and ready for distribution. Age of Empires IV was recently confirmed to launch October 28 for PC (via Steam and Microsoft Store) and via Xbox Game Pass for PC.
TECHNOLOGY
GIZORAMA

Age of Empires IV Hotkeys Revealed

Jump to your Town Center, queue up a quick chat with your team, and find that dang Idle Villager who’s just been hanging out taking up space. Today we’re excited to give an early look at some of the hotkeys you’ll have in your arsenal to help build up your village, manage your army on the battlefield, and help you become a better player in Age of Empires IV.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Age of Empires IV Trailer Lands Ahead of Release Later This Week

Xbox Game Studios released today a brand new Age of Empires IV trailer. The launch trailer arrives a few short days before Age of Empires IV releases on PC later this week. The trailer is a live-action affair charting a Delhi Sultanate commander’s strategic moves to best an invading horde of Mongols. Channeling the series’ heavy emphasis on counters and adaptation to various threats, the new Age of Empires IV trailer depicts the commander’s response to the increasing danger before launching an all-out attack. Xbox has seemingly spared no expense on production value. It’s a sharp advert for the highly-anticipated real-time strategy game, although it lacks any new gameplay footage.
VIDEO GAMES
#Age Of Empires#Food Lumber#Stone
Vice

With Nothing to Prove, ‘Age of Empires IV’ Makes a Confident, Relaxed Return

My dad played Age of Empires. I'd come home from college and the jewel case would always be next to his armchair where he played on his laptop while half-watching a football game. These were RTS blockbusters but the fact that my dad would keep playing them years after my friends and I had abandoned them always made them a bit suspect. When Ensemble Studios' Age of Empires 2 came out, I was quick to leave its colorful villages and castles behind for the icy vacuum of Relic's Homeworld. I was done with the base-building past of the RTS, the future beckoned.
VIDEO GAMES
Wired

Age of Empires IV and Real-Time Strategy Games' Rocky History

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition regularly cracks 20,000 simultaneous players on Steam, putting it in league with legendary RPGs like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. 2020’s unexpected remaster of the original Command & Conquer saw more than 42,000 concurrent players on Steam at launch. And gaming’s largest companies, including Microsoft and Tencent, are bankrolling studios behind new RTS entries like Age of Empires IV, which is set for release on October 28.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

First Impressions: Age of Empires IV

My “Age of” experience comes mostly from Mythology, so I approached Age of Empires IV as a newer player. It was quick to teach me that I had been arrogant in picking “Intermediate” as my difficulty level, as I dropped to “Easy” and then — oh, the shame — to “Story,” but that was my fault; I had barrelled straight into Skirmishes and Campaigns without taking advantage of Age of Empire IV’s wonderful Art of War missions. After being roundly beaten by my enemies in two separate campaigns, I fled the scene and charged straight into Art of War for some more lessons. After around ten hours with the game, I’m still just as invested as I was to start with — and still, to be honest, losing just as much.
VIDEO GAMES
Wired

Age of Empires IV Wants to Teach You a Lesson

Or, to put it bluntly: “We were like, OK, well, they fought everybody,” says Quinn Duffy, the game’s director. “So now we can start to figure out who else we can include." The task now was to reduce 500 years of history into “an essence” of a civilization: an abstraction...
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Neowin

Age of Empires IV review: The return of the king

The Age of Empires franchise is a real-time strategy behemoth that many spent their childhood with. Even though the genre has stagnated in the high-profile entry front, Age of Empires built a strategy landscape so strong it’s gaining popularity even today, largely thanks to excellent remasters. Now, after a 16-year hiatus, someone realized it’s time for a new mainline entry. Enter Age of Empires IV.
VIDEO GAMES
Wired

Age of Empires IV Is a Solid Strategy Game Stuck in the Past

The result is a quick, punchy game. Your economy is easy to get rolling and requires far less babysitting than in AoE II, and your soldiers are generally smart enough to behave themselves and make reasonably intelligent decisions. New and returning victory conditions, including the elimination of key enemy buildings and the control of sacred sites on the map, encourage knockout blows rather than lengthy slogs. While it’s possible for players to amass powerful defenses, you’ll also start trading blows much faster than it takes a standard AoE II match to really get rolling.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Age of Empires IV Launch Trailer

Xbox Game Studios and developers Relic Entertainment and World’s Edge have released a launch trailer for Age of Empires IV. The historical RTS game will feature eight playable factions, four story campaigns, up to eight player PVE and PvP, and over three hours of documentary footage to show behind-the-scenes work on the game.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Age of Empires IV to launch with a Min Spec mode for older rigs

Age of Empires' storied existence spans almost one-quarter of a century and, in this time, strategy game fans around the world have had a chance to re-live historical events dating all the way back to the Stone Age. The latest game in the franchise is Age of Empires IV, available for PC on October 28.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

How to Increase Your Population Limit in Age of Empires IV

Wondering how to increase your population limit in Age of Empires IV? Here’s everything you need to know. War is about innovation, development and logistics. It is about outthinking your enemy and controlling the field of battle. It is about forcing your advantages whilst minimising any weaknesses you possess. And sometimes, just sometimes, it’s about sheer weight of numbers.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox News: Age of Empires IV: Trebuchets, Tips, and a Toweringly Tall Guest

How do you celebrate the dawning of a new age of a globally beloved game franchise? Ring the town bell? Visit the blacksmith for some upgrades? How about book a castle, build a giant fully functional trebuchet, and use it to fling a load of assorted items for a smashing good time? Add former World’s Strongest Man and star of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson a.k.a. The Mountain for good measure and we’re calling it a party!
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Counter-Raider achievement in Age of Empires IV (Windows)

(Others have said the achievements may not unlock if you pay the Danes off and then loot the treasure. Make sure to destroy and loot the camp on your first play through without paying them to be safe. Restart the mission if you already paid the Danes by accident) This...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Does Age of Empires IV have crossplay?

Age of Empires IV is available on the Xbox Marketplace as a PC exclusive and Steam. For those who have access to the Xbox Game Pass for PC or the Ultimate edition, you’ll be able to play it for free. Whenever a game releases on Xbox Game Pass and Steam, several players always want to determine if the game features crossplay between the two platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

New Gameplay Today — Age of Empires IV

Age of Empires IV lands this Thursday, but you can join the Game Informer crew today for a look at some huge elephants and a conversation about the iconic real-time strategy franchise right here, today! That’s right, it’s another action-packed episode of New Gameplay today featuring Dan Tack, Alex Stadnik, and John Carson. Come on in and enjoy the show.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

All of Age of Empires IV Civilizations Broken Down

Age of Empires IV dropped Thursday with eight unique civilizations from which players can choose. Each civilization has its own special units, bonuses, and preferred playstyle, and though there's plenty of room for improvisation, each is built to make use of intrinsic advantages. Here's a break down of every civilization in the game, including their special properties and a loose recommended strategy.
AGRICULTURE
gamepur.com

How to Play the Abbasid Dynasty Civilization – Age of Empires IV Guide

The Abbasid Dynasty is one of the eight civilizations you can play in Age of Empires 4. There are several unique traits that you’ll want to consider while playing as the Abbasid Dynasty. They’re not the most challenging Empire to play as in Age of Empires 4. Here’s everything you need to know about playing the Abbasid Dynasty and how to utilize them during your campaign best.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Can You Rotate Buildings in Age of Empires IV?

Have you been trying to rotate your buildings in Age of Empires IV to no avail? You’re not alone. Here’s what you need to know. A mighty empire should have a powerful army, an excellent navy and a bustling city. And that city should look the part too. In Age of Empires IV, the much-anticipated sequel just released on PC, it is easy to achieve the might of arms – but the ability to rotate buildings would help make your emerging metropolis look every bit the part.
VIDEO GAMES

