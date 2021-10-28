Behind Enemy Lines: 5 questions for Kentucky beat writer

St. Augustine High School (LA) offensive tackle, Cam East, hit the ground running with his college recruitment. Early offers came from the likes of Arkansas, Georgia, Florida State and Mississippi State among many others. Nearly a dozen schools extended scholarship offers before the end of East's junior year. Several summer camp invitations came and more offers followed.
Mississippi State practiced Tuesday and made selected players available to the media after that workout. Following is the transcript with linebacker Nathaniel “Bookie” Watson:. Question: What did you think of the defense’s play against Kentucky last week?. Watson: I thought we did good. They were the top rushing offense in...
Last season, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman picked up his first win as a head coach against Mississippi State. The Razorbacks went into Starkville (Miss.) as 17.5-point underdogs and knocked off the Bulldogs, 21-14. It was a special performance for the Arkansas defense, and they’ll look to get back on track with another big-time performance against the Bulldogs this weekend.
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. – (Release) For the first time in eight years, Ole Miss will play in the semifinal round of the SEC Tournament after beating Alabama, 1-0, Tuesday afternoon at the Orange Beach Sportsplex. Ole Miss rose victorious in a tightly contested battle, narrowly outshooting the Crimson Tide 14-12. The two sides were virtually deadlocked in every statistical category as Alabama bested the Rebs in corner kicks, 5-4. The Rebels came out of the blocks hot to start the match, immediately jumping on the offensive. Less than 11 minutes in, Molly Martin broke the ice, heading home Haleigh Stackpole's corner delivery to the far post to give Ole Miss an early lead.
In the first College Football Playoffs poll of the year, Ole Miss pulled in with a No. 16 ranking. The selection committee released its first rendition Tuesday night during a live television broadcast. Ole Miss (6-2, 3-2 SEC) is coming off a 31-20 loss at Auburn. The Rebels are set to host the Liberty Flames (7-2) this Saturday at 11 a.m. CT. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.
Amid a busy week with two decommitments, Vanderbilt made an addition to its 2022 class on the offensive side of the ball on Tuesday when Warner Robins (Ga.) wide receiver Daveon Walker announced his commitment. Walker took an unofficial visit to West End on Saturday for the Commodores' game against Missouri and chose Vanderbilt over offers from Pittsburgh and Liberty.
West Virginia is now 4-4 after defeating No. 22 Iowa State this past weekend. That win has seemingly changed the minds of many of the college football world's experts - at least this week - when it comes to deciding who will make the postseason and where they will go. Or did it? Some experts still do not believe the Mountaineers will even make a bowl game. Here's a look at all the updated bowl projections for West Virginia heading into this weekend's game against Oklahoma State.
It doesn't matter where you start, it's where you finish in the College Football Playoff rankings. Cincinnati, however, might be stuck in the mud. We'll get to the undefeated Bearcats debuting at No. 6 in the initial rankings released Tuesday in a bit. But, for now, let's line out the committee's thinking while expanding on a few storylines -- and reactions -- from the CFP's Top 25.
The first edition of the 2021 College Football Playoff rankings was released on Tuesday, and Alabama was ranked No. 2 in the initial poll that will eventually set the postseason scene. The top-four teams consisted of No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Michigan State and No. 4 Oregon....
The College Football Playoff selection committee stunned a number of viewers Tuesday when they ranked undefeated Oklahoma at No. 8, behind one-loss Alabama, Oregon, Ohio State and Michigan teams. But ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit said committee members got the Sooners' place in the rankings right. “I say congratulations...
The first College Football Playoff rankings of 2021 were revealed Tuesday night and committee chair Gary Barta had plenty of questions to answer. The first rankings featured No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Michigan State and No. 4 Oregon. The first two teams left out were No. 5 Ohio State and No. 6 Cincinnati.
The first College Football Playoff rankings are finally out, and they provided an interesting initial look at how the committee will view certain storylines over the course of the next month-plus. While the SEC, Big Ten and Oregon received quite a bit of respect, undefeated Oklahoma and Cincinnati did not. And it appears that there is at least an outside chance that Alabama could make the CFP with two losses if it can still win the SEC West.
Oklahoma State made its debut at No. 11 in the College Football Playoff Rankings on Tuesday night. The Cowboys are off to their best start since 2017 as they enter the final month of the regular season with a 7-1 record. The Pokes recently defeated Kansas, 55-3, this past Saturday...
The end of the Florida State/Clemson game wasn’t only upsetting for FSU fans. Bettors that took FSU with the 9.5 points and the under were also upset, very upset, by the final play of the game. If you took FSU, the 9.5 and the under, it looked like you were...
Class of 2024 prospect Tyseer Denmark has received a few offers from the SEC in the past week. Denmark, a 5-foot-11, 180-pound wide receiver out of Roman Catholic High School in Philadelphia, has received three offers from the SEC within the past week. South Carolina offered Denmark on Oct. 28.
