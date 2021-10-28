CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to capture sacred sites in Age of Empires IV

By Zack Palm
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are Sacred Sites that you can during your game of Age of Empires 4. These religious sites can be helpful to you as you battle against another civilization, but capturing them requires a specific unit. Here’s what you need to know about the Sacred Sites...

Age of Empires IV Goes Gold Ahead of October 28 Release - News

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developers Relic Entertainment and World’s Edge announced Age of Empires IV has gone gold. This means principal development for the game is complete and what is left is to fix bugs that might be discovered. Here is an overview of the game:. One of the...
Age of Empires IV has Gone Gold

Publisher Microsoft and developer Relic Entertainment have announced Age of Empires IV has gone gold, less than a week to the game’s global launch this month. Now that Age of Empires IV has gone gold, this means the game has reached gold master status, meaning the game’s development and code is finalized and ready for distribution. Age of Empires IV was recently confirmed to launch October 28 for PC (via Steam and Microsoft Store) and via Xbox Game Pass for PC.
Age of Empires IV wants to teach you a lesson

The key to a great historical game is to ensure that the history doesn’t spoil the game. Relic Entertainment knew, from the very beginning, that Age of Empires 4 had to feature The Mongols. They were the clear lynchpin civilisation, both an iconic force in Age of Empires 2 and an iconic force in history, famed for their lightning-fast horse cavalry, with an empire stretching nine million square miles, from East to West, encompassing nearly all of Relic’s game world.
#Age Of Empires Iii#Civilization#Holy Roman Empire
Age of Empires IV Is a Solid Strategy Game Stuck in the Past

The result is a quick, punchy game. Your economy is easy to get rolling and requires far less babysitting than in AoE II, and your soldiers are generally smart enough to behave themselves and make reasonably intelligent decisions. New and returning victory conditions, including the elimination of key enemy buildings and the control of sacred sites on the map, encourage knockout blows rather than lengthy slogs. While it’s possible for players to amass powerful defenses, you’ll also start trading blows much faster than it takes a standard AoE II match to really get rolling.
Age of Empires IV to launch with a Min Spec mode for older rigs

Age of Empires' storied existence spans almost one-quarter of a century and, in this time, strategy game fans around the world have had a chance to re-live historical events dating all the way back to the Stone Age. The latest game in the franchise is Age of Empires IV, available for PC on October 28.
Age of Empires IV Trailer Lands Ahead of Release Later This Week

Xbox Game Studios released today a brand new Age of Empires IV trailer. The launch trailer arrives a few short days before Age of Empires IV releases on PC later this week. The trailer is a live-action affair charting a Delhi Sultanate commander’s strategic moves to best an invading horde of Mongols. Channeling the series’ heavy emphasis on counters and adaptation to various threats, the new Age of Empires IV trailer depicts the commander’s response to the increasing danger before launching an all-out attack. Xbox has seemingly spared no expense on production value. It’s a sharp advert for the highly-anticipated real-time strategy game, although it lacks any new gameplay footage.
Age of Empires IV Launch Trailer

Xbox Game Studios and developers Relic Entertainment and World’s Edge have released a launch trailer for Age of Empires IV. The historical RTS game will feature eight playable factions, four story campaigns, up to eight player PVE and PvP, and over three hours of documentary footage to show behind-the-scenes work on the game.
First Impressions: Age of Empires IV

My “Age of” experience comes mostly from Mythology, so I approached Age of Empires IV as a newer player. It was quick to teach me that I had been arrogant in picking “Intermediate” as my difficulty level, as I dropped to “Easy” and then — oh, the shame — to “Story,” but that was my fault; I had barrelled straight into Skirmishes and Campaigns without taking advantage of Age of Empire IV’s wonderful Art of War missions. After being roundly beaten by my enemies in two separate campaigns, I fled the scene and charged straight into Art of War for some more lessons. After around ten hours with the game, I’m still just as invested as I was to start with — and still, to be honest, losing just as much.
Age of Empires IV feels familiar, but that’s okay

Age of Empires IV (Age IV) is essentially Age of Empires II with a fresh coat of paint, but that’s entirely okay, especially if you’re a long-time fan of the series like me. I have a pretty strong nostalgic connection to the real-time strategy (RTS) franchise and fondly remember watching...
Xbox News: Age of Empires IV: Trebuchets, Tips, and a Toweringly Tall Guest

How do you celebrate the dawning of a new age of a globally beloved game franchise? Ring the town bell? Visit the blacksmith for some upgrades? How about book a castle, build a giant fully functional trebuchet, and use it to fling a load of assorted items for a smashing good time? Add former World’s Strongest Man and star of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson a.k.a. The Mountain for good measure and we’re calling it a party!
Xbox News: Age of Empires IV Hotkeys Revealed

Jump to your Town Center, queue up a quick chat with your team, and find that dang Idle Villager who’s just been hanging out taking up space. Today we’re excited to give an early look at some of the hotkeys you’ll have in your arsenal to help build up your village, manage your army on the battlefield, and help you become a better player in Age of Empires IV.
Age of Empires IV Introduces Min-Spec Mode for Low-Spec Gamers

The teams at World's Edge and Relic Entertainment have announced that Age of Empire IV will have a new mode that will allow players on older and lower-powered gaming rigs to experience Age of Empires IV. Thus enabling an optimized game experience for low-spec PC gamers. This mode is called Min-Spec Mode.
Age of Empires IV And Much More Will Be Hitting The Xbox GamePass

Age of Empires IV, EverSpace 2 and Much More Will Be Hitting The Xbox GamePass This Month. The Xbox GamePass is Microsoft’s subscription service that offers a plethora of classic games, recent releases and indie titles on PC, Cloud and Xbox platforms. The subscription service is often described as a steal as many Day One releases hit the platform and the price is extremely affordable. Microsoft has consistently put top tier games onto the platform and as October comes to an end, the upcoming additions are no different. The Xbox Game Pass, with various plans, can be purchased here.
Age of Empires IV and Real-Time Strategy Games' Rocky History

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition regularly cracks 20,000 simultaneous players on Steam, putting it in league with legendary RPGs like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. 2020’s unexpected remaster of the original Command & Conquer saw more than 42,000 concurrent players on Steam at launch. And gaming’s largest companies, including Microsoft and Tencent, are bankrolling studios behind new RTS entries like Age of Empires IV, which is set for release on October 28.
Can You Rotate Buildings in Age of Empires IV?

Have you been trying to rotate your buildings in Age of Empires IV to no avail? You’re not alone. Here’s what you need to know. A mighty empire should have a powerful army, an excellent navy and a bustling city. And that city should look the part too. In Age of Empires IV, the much-anticipated sequel just released on PC, it is easy to achieve the might of arms – but the ability to rotate buildings would help make your emerging metropolis look every bit the part.
All of Age of Empires IV Civilizations Broken Down

Age of Empires IV dropped Thursday with eight unique civilizations from which players can choose. Each civilization has its own special units, bonuses, and preferred playstyle, and though there's plenty of room for improvisation, each is built to make use of intrinsic advantages. Here's a break down of every civilization in the game, including their special properties and a loose recommended strategy.
How to Increase Your Population Limit in Age of Empires IV

Wondering how to increase your population limit in Age of Empires IV? Here’s everything you need to know. War is about innovation, development and logistics. It is about outthinking your enemy and controlling the field of battle. It is about forcing your advantages whilst minimising any weaknesses you possess. And sometimes, just sometimes, it’s about sheer weight of numbers.
Does Age of Empires IV have cross-progression?

You have the chance to play Age of Empires IV on the Xbox Pass for PC or Steam. If you have a friend who plays on a different platform than you, the two of you can join a party and play together, making it easier to keep with everyone you want to fight with or against. However, if you switch between the platforms and start playing on another, does AoE IV have cross-progression?
Head to Head: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy vs. Age of Empires IV

Which Game Gives You The Biggest Bang for Your Buck?. There’s never enough time to play all the games you want, right? And there’s definitely never enough cash floating around to buy every game that gets released. You have to choose, and that’s how we can help. We’re going to look at two recent, highly-rated games and see if we can help you figure out which you should buy. You’re welcome. Now, because the games are from entirely different genres, you may think you already have a preference. Maybe you’re a strategy nerd and never touch action games. Maybe you just like ARPGs and think strategy games are boring and complicated. Well, we think moving out of your gaming comfort zone can be fun.
