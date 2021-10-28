CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Man accused of killing popular Milwaukee barber bound over for trial

By CBS 58 Newsroom
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A man police say is behind a deadly shooting of a popular Milwaukee barber...

Shawn Moebius
4d ago

find him guilty. walk him behind the courthouse and put him in front of a firing line. its not a punishment when the criminals don't mind going to prison. there would be a lot less murders if the convicted knew they would die as soon as they were found guilty. also hold parents liable for their kids actions until they were 18. things would change real quick

