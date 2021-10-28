CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Parrot And Human Duo Cover Tracy Chapman's 'Fast Car' (Video)

By Editorials
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tico and the Man Frank are huge fans of Tracy Chapman, and what better way to pay tribute to an incredible artist by covering one of her most famous songs! We love seeing the wholesome goodness that is this video come to life as soon as...

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Behind the Scenes of Grandson’s Uplifting ‘Drop Dead’ Remix Video Featuring Kesha and Travis Barker

Breakout alt-rocker Grandson linked with Kesha and Travis Barker for a remix of “Drop Dead,” which released on Oct. 29. Beefed up with new lyrics, an extended run time and Kesha’s uncompromising vocals, the latest iteration of “Drop Dead” is an empowering call for perseverance in the face of hardship. That message is reflected in the song’s feel-good, furry-filled visual — which looked every bit as fun to make as it is to watch, judging from our exclusive behind-the-scenes video. The featurette provides an inside look at Andrew Sandler’s raucous video, capturing the chemistry between collaborators as they chill out on...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

All Jenny Lewis Needs in This Life of Sin is a ‘Puppy and a Truck’

Jenny Lewis takes a frank, but funny look at her life on her first proper solo song of the year, “Puppy and a Truck.”  The track boasts a plucky guitar strum, a dusty drum shuffle, and some swooning pedal steel work, all of which flutter beneath Lewis’ clever lyrics about getting older and balancing life’s tribulations with the important things. “Like a shot of good luck,” she sings, “I got a puppy and a truck/If you feel like giving up/Shut up/Get a puppy and a truck.” Although “Puppy and a Truck” is Lewis’ first solo single of 2021, it’s far from her first bit of new music. Starting late last year, Lewis and Chicago rapper Serengeti began releasing a series of singles, which they crafted in quarantine, sending beats and vocals back and forth. The first song, “Unblu,” arrived in Dec. 2020, while this year they’ve released “Vroom Vroom,” “Idiot” and, most recently, “GLTR,” which arrived in April. Lewis, who is currently on tour opening for Harry Styles, released her most recent solo album, On the Line, in 2019.
ENTERTAINMENT
thesource.com

Brand Nubian DJ Stud Doogie Has Died

Rest in peace to Brand Nubian’s DJ Stud Doogie. Lord Jamar of the group has confirmed he has passed away. No cause of death was provided; however, Jamar did acknowledge his battle with diabetes. “It is with great sadness that I announce, our Brand Nubian Brother, Stud Doogie, has transitioned,”...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tracy Chapman
nextmosh.com

Death on Fire drop video for Type O Negative cover, “World Coming Down” (premiere)

Share the post "Death on Fire drop video for Type O Negative cover, “World Coming Down” (premiere)" Earlier this month, Midwestern melodic death/thrash metal outfit Death on Fire released their cover of the Type O Negative classic tune “World Coming Down,” which serves as the title-track to the Brooklyn goth/doom metal legend’s 1999 record. Today, Death on Fire premieres their official music video for said track exclusively through NextMosh — check out the clip below.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Car#Amazon Parrot#Beautiful Music#The Man Frank#Tico The Man#Via New York Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Pets
E! News

Nick Cannon Says Mariah Carey Is "Still Mad" He Bought This Gift for Their Twins Against Her Wishes

Mariah Carey apparently was not enjoying a sweet fantasy after Nick Cannon gave their twins a certain birthday gift this year. On Thursday, Oct. 7, a preview clip from his daytime talk show Nick Cannon showed the 41-year-old host of The Masked Singer revealing that ex-wife Mariah wasn't pleased when he went behind her back to buy cell phones for their twins Moroccan and Monroe to celebrate their 10th birthday in April. Nick and Mariah finalized their divorce in 2016, and he has since welcomed five children from other relationships.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’: Pat Sajak Did Not Seem Pleased with Behavior of Recent Contestant

During Sunday night’s primetime episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, host Pat Sajak seemed ever so slightly annoyed with special guest Mario Cantone. The Sex and the City actor was one of three new celebrity contestants on the popular game show last night. And let’s just say he left quite the impression during his appearance, but mostly in a good way. Cantone got off to a hot start when he answered the show’s first puzzle. He also went on to secure a huge payday for his favorite charity.
TV SHOWS
Page Six

Jessica Simpson marks 4 years of sobriety with ‘unrecognizable’ photo

Jessica Simpson honored a milestone in her sobriety journey with an “unrecognizable” photo of herself. Marking four years without alcohol, Simpson, 41, wrote on Instagram Monday that the “version” of herself depicted in the picture is a person who had yet to undergo the necessary healing from past traumas. “This...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Elizabeth Taylor’s Grandchildren: Meet Her 10 Gorgeous Grandkids

One of the most iconic women in Hollywood lives on through her family. Elizabeth Taylor is survived by ten grandchildren, so get to know each one. Elizabeth Taylor is the definition of the word “icon.” The Academy Award-winning actress was a trailblazer (the first actress to be paid $1 million for 1963’s Cleopatra), a business mogul, and a superstar whose every move made headlines up until her death at age 79 in 2011. Elizabeth was also known as “grandmother.” The Cat on a Hot Tin Roof actress was married eight times to seven men throughout her life and had four children overall: Elizabeth and her second husband, Michael Wilding, welcomed sons Michael Jr. and Christopher in 1953 and 1955, respectively; she and third husband, Mike Todd, welcomed Liza Todd in 1957; and in 1961, Elizabeth and Richard Burton welcomed daughter, Maria Burton.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy